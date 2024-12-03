Bhopal Gas Tragedy Completes 40 Years, One Of The Deadliest Gas Tragedy In India Killing About 25,000 Lives

The gas, heavier than air, spread quickly, causing death, blindness, and severe injuries to the city’s most vulnerable populations.

On the night of December 2-3, 1984, around 40 tonnes of the highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, unleashing the world’s deadliest industrial disaster. The gas, heavier than air, spread quickly, causing death, blindness, and severe injuries to the city’s most vulnerable populations. Within hours, thousands perished, while over 25,000 lives have been lost since due to long-term effects. More than half a million survivors continue to grapple with chronic illnesses, lifelong disabilities, and psychological trauma.

The catastrophe exposed critical safety lapses and cost-cutting measures by Union Carbide, including inadequate maintenance and compromised safety systems. Despite the magnitude of the disaster, accountability has been elusive. Survivors have faced bureaucratic hurdles, insufficient compensation, and a protracted fight for justice.

The Indian government, under the Bhopal Gas Leak Disaster (Processing of Claims) Act in 1985, took exclusive control of victim representation. Although initially seeking $3.3 billion in damages, the government controversially settled for $470 million in 1989. The settlement left victims with paltry compensation—93% received only ₹50,000 after years of waiting.

In 2010, an Indian court convicted seven former Union Carbide managers with minimal fines and short prison sentences, sparking outrage among victims and activists. Furthermore, attempts to secure additional compensation through curative petitions were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2023.

The disaster epitomizes what Princeton University professor Rob Nixon describes as “slow violence,” a gradual and invisible form of harm with devastating, long-term consequences. It remains a stark reminder of corporate negligence, regulatory failures, and crony capitalism.

Amid this, Bhopal has also become a beacon of resilience. Grassroots women-led movements have emerged, championing social and environmental justice and demanding accountability from both corporations and governments. These groups have kept the memory of the tragedy alive, advocating for stronger industrial safety laws and justice for victims.

Despite over three decades since the tragedy, justice remains an unfulfilled promise for many. The survivors continue to battle for proper rehabilitation, environmental cleanup of the contaminated site, and corporate accountability. The Bhopal gas tragedy underscores the human cost of neglect and the enduring struggle for justice.

