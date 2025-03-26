Bhupesh Baghel’s First Reaction To CBI Raid Says “Now CBI Has Come”

Former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel has responded to the CBI raids at his residence with a sharp remark, saying, "Now CBI has come."

Former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel has responded to the CBI raids at his residence with a sharp remark, saying, “Now CBI has come.” The raids, which took place in Raipur and Bhilai, came just hours before Baghel was set to leave for Delhi for an important Congress meeting.

अब CBI आई है. Advertisement · Scroll to continue आगामी 8 और 9 अप्रैल को अहमदाबाद (गुजरात) में होने वाली AICC की बैठक के लिए गठित “ड्राफ़्टिंग कमेटी” की मीटिंग के लिए आज पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल का दिल्ली जाने का कार्यक्रम है. उससे पूर्व ही CBI रायपुर और भिलाई निवास पहुँच चुकी है. Advertisement · Scroll to continue (कार्यालय-भूपेश बघेल) — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 26, 2025

CBI Raids Ahead of Key Congress Meeting

Baghel was scheduled to attend a meeting of the Drafting Committee in Delhi, formed for the AICC (All India Congress Committee) session set to be held in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. However, just before his departure, a CBI team arrived at his residences in Raipur and Bhilai, intensifying the ongoing political storm.

Congress Terms It Political Vendetta

The raids have once again triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP, with Congress leaders alleging misuse of central agencies to target opposition figures. The BJP, however, maintains that the action is part of an ongoing probe into financial irregularities related to multiple scams, including the Mahadev Satta App, coal, and liquor scams.

While the CBI continues its investigation, Bhupesh Baghel’s response suggests he views the action as yet another politically motivated move against him. The development is expected to further escalate tensions between the ruling and opposition parties in the run-up to the AICC meeting and other key political events.

