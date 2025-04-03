‘Bid To Make Us Middle-Class’: Owaisi Leads The Attack At Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha

In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing that it threatens Muslim rights, gives the government more control over Waqf properties, and increases religious tensions.

In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing that it threatens Muslim rights.

In a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing that it threatens Muslim rights, gives the government more control over Waqf properties, and increases religious tensions. Around a dozen Muslim Members of Parliament (MPs) led the charge, accusing the ruling party of targeting their community through this legislation.

Owaisi Tears Up Bill, Calls It an Insult to Muslims

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi dramatically tore up a copy of the Bill during the debate, calling it an attempt to relegate Muslims to “second-class citizens.”

Owaisi stated, “Yeh Bill ka maqsad sirf musalmanon ko jaleel aur ruswa karna hai, musalmanon ko dusre darje ka shehri banane ka inka maksad hai” (The objective of this Bill is to insult and humiliate Muslims and make them second-class citizens).

He further accused the BJP of trying to create religious conflicts in the name of temples and mosques. Addressing concerns over Waqf property encroachments, he asked, “If this is an issue, why did the government in 2024 withdraw the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Bill that was introduced by a minister in 2014?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Owaisi went on to say, “Shariat, mosques, and madrasas are being targeted,” framing the Bill as an attack on religious freedoms.

Opposition Raises Key Concerns

Several MPs pointed out problematic provisions in the Bill. One such clause restricts the donation of property to Waqf institutions to only those who have been “practising Muslims” for at least five years. Lawmakers criticized this as vague and discriminatory.

Congress leader Imran Masood questioned, “What is your definition of a practising Muslim? All Muslims do not offer namaz five times, all Muslims do not observe Roza. What will be the criteria?”

Masood also highlighted a controversial change in the composition of the Waqf Council, where 12 out of 22 members would be non-Muslims, effectively giving them a majority. Additionally, he noted that if a district magistrate is a Muslim, a junior or senior officer would automatically be made the ex-officio chairman, further limiting the influence of the Muslim community.

Bill Aims to Undermine Waqf, Say Critics

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah from Rampur expressed deep concerns, stating, “The objective of this Bill is to weaken the institution of Waqf and make it ineffective.”

Referring to the meetings of the Joint Parliamentary Committee that reviewed the Bill, he revealed, “I had questioned how many Muslim scholars were engaged in drafting this Bill. There was only one person in the 12-member committee.”

On the “practising Muslims” provision, Mohibbullah pointed out that even an Imam cannot issue a “practising Muslim” certificate, making the requirement impractical.

Congress, IUML, and SP Leaders Accuse Government of Overreach

IUML leader E. T. Mohammed Basheer accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of pretending to support minorities while actually eroding their institutions. Congress MP Mohammad Jawed echoed this sentiment, stating that the Bill was a calculated move to bring Waqf institutions under government control.

Jawed also criticized the way the Bill was drafted, calling the House panel a “mockery.” He revealed that in 25 meetings, nearly 3,000 people were invited, but each was given only 10-15 seconds to voice their concerns. “The government is targeting Muslims since it came to power, through CAA, triple talaq, and others. This Bill keeps society in a state of permanent polarisation,” he warned.

Women’s Representation: A Hollow Promise?

SP’s Iqra Choudhary questioned the government’s claim that the Bill empowered Muslim women by mandating their representation on Waqf boards. She argued that women had already been part of these boards before this law, stating, “Muslim women have been members of the boards before this law. There was a provision of a minimum of two, and more could have been members. What new thing has the government done?” She dismissed the provision as “tokenism.”

Concerns Over Social Division

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad criticized the Bill as “illegal” and warned that it could disrupt communal harmony. “This Bill will divide society. It puts a question mark on the secular character of the country,” he stated.

Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman accused the government of stripping Waqf boards and tribunals of their powers to make it easier for authorities to seize Waqf properties. He warned BJP allies, “The people of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh will not forgive your allies if they support this Bill.”

A Different Perspective: A Call for Introspection

Amid the strong opposition, Independent MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh took a different stance, urging the Muslim community to reflect on the actual use of Waqf properties. He asked, “How many hospitals, universities, colleges, and schools were built by Waqfs?”

He also took a jab at the Congress, saying, “The world knows that the BJP openly reminds Muslims of their status. But the Congress stabs Muslims after dipping a dagger in the sweet juice of secularism.” His remarks found support from non-Congress opposition members.

Must Read: ‘India 26%’ Trends On X, Know Why?