BIG: 3 Days After Ceasefire Deal, Gunshots Heard At Shukroo Keller Area Of South Kashmir

Tension gripped the Shukroo Keller area of Shopian district on early Tuesday after gunshots were reportedly heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO), police sources confirmed.

According to initial inputs, security forces had launched the operation following intelligence about militant movement in the region. While the area was being sealed and searches were underway, brief gunfire was heard, triggering panic among residents.

Police have not confirmed any contact with militants yet, and there is no report of injuries so far. The area remains under tight cordon as the operation continues. Further details are awaited.

