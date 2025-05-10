BIG: Air Strike Alert Issued In Jodhpur, District Authorities Sound Sirens, Urge Public to Stay Indoors

As a precautionary measure, public sirens were activated and immediate instructions were given to clear roads and ensure all civilians remain indoors.

The District Collector and Magistrate of Jodhpur issued a high-level alert on Saturday following the possibility of an air strike in the region. As a precautionary measure, public sirens were activated and immediate instructions were given to clear roads and ensure all civilians remain indoors.

The administration urged residents to cooperate fully with emergency protocols and avoid unnecessary movement. While no impact has been confirmed yet, authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance and coordination with defence personnel to assess any potential threat.

*ALERT* Possible air strike.

Siren to be sounded.

Siren to be sounded.

All to move inside and roads cleared.

Officials reiterated that these measures are precautionary in nature and aimed at ensuring public safety during this period of heightened tension.

