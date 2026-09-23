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Home > India News > Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details

Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details

Banks across India will remain open on Sunday, September 27, after the RBI approved special operations ahead of the three day nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to 30. The move aims to ensure access to essential banking services before the proposed strike.

Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike
Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 15:51 IST

In a rare move, banks across the country will remain open on Sunday, September 27, to ensure customers can access essential services ahead of a proposed three day nationwide strike. The government announced the step on Wednesday, aiming to soften the blow of an extended disruption in banking operations.

Why This Decision Was Taken?

The United Forum of Bank Unions has called for a strike from September 28 to 30. Since September 26 and 27 fall on a weekend, the strike threatened to stretch banking disruption over nearly five consecutive days. To prevent this, the finance ministry said it had taken proactive steps to safeguard citizens’ banking needs, stating that all Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural Banks will operate normally on the Sunday in question.

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RBI Grants Special Approval

The Reserve Bank of India has cleared the operation of bank branches, offices, ATM linked branches and currency chests on September 27, directing banks to ensure adherence to all relevant legal requirements while functioning on the additional day. The central bank noted that a separate list of currency chests belonging to private and foreign banks has also been shared for coordination.

Government Appeals For Restraint

The finance ministry reiterated that customer convenience remains its foremost priority and said both the government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the strike, while taking measures to keep essential services running without interruption.

Why Unions Are Going Ahead With The Strike

The UFBU, which claims to represent around 90 percent of the banking workforce, has said it will proceed with the strike unless there is concrete movement on its long standing demand for a five day banking week. The timing carries added significance since September 30 marks the half yearly closing of banks, a period involving reconciliation, provisioning and treasury operations.

Other Demands On The Table

Apart from the five day week, the unions are also pushing for an improved pension structure, a uniform dearness allowance formula for pensioners and an option for employees under the National Pension System to shift to the old pension scheme.

Talks End Without Resolution

A conciliation meeting held on Tuesday with the deputy chief labour commissioner concluded without any breakthrough, prompting the UFBU to state it would be constrained to proceed with the strike as planned, following an earlier stir on September 11 over the same demands.

Also Read: Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

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Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details
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Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details

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Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details
Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details
Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details
Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details
Big Alert: Banks To Open On Sunday, Sept 27 Ahead Of 3-Day Strike; Why RBI Took This Step? Check Details

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