Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman britain Devendra Fadnavis Delhi weather tomorrow Badlapur BMW crash neet Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena child safety Uttar Pradesh jd vance box office Chennai rain news Delhi Airport all male moon mission Nagarasu Gurdwara eknath shinde ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, the Lok Sabha MP from Osmanabad, has joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, delivering a fresh setback to Uddhav Thackeray's faction. The move strengthens the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and underscores the continuing political realignment within the state's Shiv Sena ranks.

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp (Via Facebook)
Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 21:22 IST

Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Lok Sabha MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar has formally joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, dealing a fresh setback to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad constituency, became the second sitting MP from the Uddhav camp to switch allegiance to the Shinde-led faction in recent weeks. The move is being viewed as another sign of the continuing realignment within Maharashtra’s political landscape, where both Shiv Sena factions are competing to strengthen their position ahead of future electoral battles.

Nimbalkar Crosses Over To Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar joined the Shinde faction in the presence of senior leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His induction was marked by a public welcome from leaders of the ruling alliance, who described the development as a major boost for their camp.

Nimbalkar’s switch comes after months of speculation about dissatisfaction within sections of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Supporters of the MP had reportedly been urging him to join the ruling faction, arguing that it would help strengthen development efforts in his constituency.

You Might Be Interested In

Fresh Challenge For Uddhav Thackeray

The departure of another sitting MP is expected to increase pressure on Uddhav Thackeray, whose party has been working to maintain its organisational strength since the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

Political observers believe that defections by elected representatives carry symbolic importance because they can influence local workers and grassroots supporters. Nimbalkar’s move is likely to be closely watched in the Marathwada region, where he enjoys considerable political influence.

The development also highlights the ongoing struggle between the two Shiv Sena factions over leadership, political legacy, and voter support.

Fadnavis Says “Operation Successful”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Nimbalkar’s decision and described the political move as a successful effort by the ruling alliance. His remarks quickly attracted attention, with opposition leaders accusing the government of encouraging defections to weaken rival parties.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have attempted to downplay the significance of the switch, insisting that the party remains strong and united despite recent setbacks.

Impact On Maharashtra Politics

The latest defection is expected to fuel further political debate in Maharashtra, where alliances and party loyalties have undergone dramatic changes over the past few years.

With local body elections and future state political contests on the horizon, every shift in support among legislators and MPs is being closely monitored. The ruling Mahayuti alliance sees the induction as evidence of growing support, while the opposition maintains that public backing remains firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray.

READ MORE: Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Latest News: Uddhav Camp MP Confirms Switch To Shinde Sena, Sanjay Raut Says Rebels Still In Touch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp
Tags: Devendra FadnavisEknath Shinde Shiv Senahome-hero-pos-3Maharashtra PoliticsOmprakash Raje NimbalkarOsmanabad MPShiv Sena Splitshiv-sena-ubtUddhav Thackeray News

RELATED News

Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Latest News: Uddhav Camp MP Confirms Switch To Shinde Sena

Why PM Modi Delayed His Departure From Delhi Airport During NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Hours

Nihang Sikhs, Nagarasu Gurdwara And Demands Behind The Row

Rise Of Sextortion: Why Young Indians Are Becoming Easy Targets?

Travelling Without A Ticket? Check Indian Railways' New Penalty Rules

LATEST NEWS

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

BMW Crash On Mumbai-Vadodara Highway Kills 2, Injures 1

Third NEET Attempt Ends In Tragedy As 19-Year-Old Dies Before Re-Exam

CUET UG 2026 Final Answer Key OUT: Check Download Steps

Karnataka Plans New Move To Tackle Shakti Misuse

Minor Sent To Juvenile After Assaulting Infant In UP's Gorakhpur

Trump Escalates Pressure On Iran With Hormuz Threat

IND-A vs SL-A Tri-Series Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock Powers India A to 66-Run Title Win Over Sri Lanka A

Can US-Iran Talks Change The Future Of Middle East?

NEET UG Re-Test Ends: Students Find Physics Harder Than Previous Exam

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp
Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp
Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp
Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

QUICK LINKS