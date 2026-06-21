Big Blow To Uddhav Thackeray As Sena UBT MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar Switches To Shinde Camp

Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Lok Sabha MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar has formally joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, dealing a fresh setback to Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad constituency, became the second sitting MP from the Uddhav camp to switch allegiance to the Shinde-led faction in recent weeks. The move is being viewed as another sign of the continuing realignment within Maharashtra’s political landscape, where both Shiv Sena factions are competing to strengthen their position ahead of future electoral battles.

Nimbalkar Crosses Over To Shinde-Led Shiv Sena

Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar joined the Shinde faction in the presence of senior leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His induction was marked by a public welcome from leaders of the ruling alliance, who described the development as a major boost for their camp.

Nimbalkar’s switch comes after months of speculation about dissatisfaction within sections of the Shiv Sena (UBT). Supporters of the MP had reportedly been urging him to join the ruling faction, arguing that it would help strengthen development efforts in his constituency.

Fresh Challenge For Uddhav Thackeray

The departure of another sitting MP is expected to increase pressure on Uddhav Thackeray, whose party has been working to maintain its organisational strength since the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

Political observers believe that defections by elected representatives carry symbolic importance because they can influence local workers and grassroots supporters. Nimbalkar’s move is likely to be closely watched in the Marathwada region, where he enjoys considerable political influence.

The development also highlights the ongoing struggle between the two Shiv Sena factions over leadership, political legacy, and voter support.

Fadnavis Says “Operation Successful”

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Nimbalkar’s decision and described the political move as a successful effort by the ruling alliance. His remarks quickly attracted attention, with opposition leaders accusing the government of encouraging defections to weaken rival parties.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Shiv Sena (UBT) have attempted to downplay the significance of the switch, insisting that the party remains strong and united despite recent setbacks.

Impact On Maharashtra Politics

The latest defection is expected to fuel further political debate in Maharashtra, where alliances and party loyalties have undergone dramatic changes over the past few years.

With local body elections and future state political contests on the horizon, every shift in support among legislators and MPs is being closely monitored. The ruling Mahayuti alliance sees the induction as evidence of growing support, while the opposition maintains that public backing remains firmly behind Uddhav Thackeray.

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