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Home > India News > Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

The Indian Navy will commission three indigenous platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray in Kolkata on June 21, marking a major boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The vessels will strengthen combat readiness, hydrographic surveys and anti-submarine warfare.

Indian Navy will commission three indigenous platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray. (Photo: X/@IndiannavyMedia)
Indian Navy will commission three indigenous platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray. (Photo: X/@IndiannavyMedia)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 19:34 IST

In a major push for India’s self-reliance mission, the Indian Navy is all set to commission three indigenously built frontline platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray, in Kolkata on June 21, 2026. The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking another milestone in India’s defence manufacturing journey.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the three vessels represent India’s growing strength in indigenous naval construction.

Why is this commissioning important?

The induction of these three naval platforms is being seen as a major step towards strengthening India’s maritime capabilities. It reflects the Indian Navy’s focus on boosting combat preparedness, coastal security, and underwater surveillance while reducing dependence on foreign defence imports.

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With over 75 per cent indigenous content, the platforms are a strong example of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in action.

What is INS Dunagiri and what can it do?

Dunagiri is the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate and is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors. It carries BrahMos missiles and Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile systems, making it a key addition to India’s blue-water combat strength.

How will Sanshodhak help India?

Sanshodhak is a Survey Vessel (Large) designed for coastal and deep-sea hydrographic surveys. It will help collect oceanographic and geophysical data useful for both defence and civilian applications.

It is also fitted with Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for advanced sea mapping.

What role will Agray play?

Agray, part of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare fleet, is designed to detect and neutralise underwater threats in shallow waters. It is equipped with torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers, and sonar systems. The commissioning underlines India’s rise as a naval manufacturing power, involving over 200 MSMEs and generating significant employment while strengthening national security.

ALSO READ: Trinamool Crisis Latest Update: Why Did Mamata Banerjee’s Loyalist And Ex-Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick Quit All TMC Posts?

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Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know
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Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know

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Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know
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Big Boost To Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 3 Indigenous Naval Platforms To Join Indian Navy On June 21, All You Need To Know
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