Friday, May 9, 2025
Pakistan Rangers Fire At BSF Along Jammu Border; India Retaliates, Drones Intercepted In Punjab

Pakistan Rangers fire on BSF along the international border in Jammu and Samba; BSF retaliates. Multiple Pakistani drones intercepted across Punjab border districts.

Pakistan Rangers Fire At BSF Along Jammu Border; India Retaliates, Drones Intercepted In Punjab


Tensions surged once again along the India-Pakistan international border on Friday as Pakistani Rangers opened unprovoked fire on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Jammu and Samba sectors. According to officials, the BSF has been responding with strong and effective retaliation across all affected posts.

The cross-border firing, which occurred at multiple locations along the international border, marks a serious escalation in the volatile situation between the two nations.

Firing Reported in Samba and Jammu Sectors

Security sources confirmed that intense firing was initiated by Pakistan Rangers at several forward positions in both the Samba and Jammu sectors, targeting Indian security outposts.

“The BSF is giving a befitting response,” a senior BSF official stated, confirming that Indian forces have not suffered any major casualties and continue to maintain a high-alert status in the region.

Pakistani Drones Breach Punjab Border

Meanwhile, multiple Pakistani drones were intercepted and neutralized across the Punjab border districts, adding to the growing tension along the western frontier.

Defense sources said that drone movements were detected in sensitive areas, and India’s counter-drone systems responded promptly, preventing any infiltration or damage.

Coordinated Threats Amid Operation Sindoor Fallout

The renewed hostilities come in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this week by India to target terrorist camps across the border following the April 22 attack in Kashmir. Since then, cross-border incidents have increased, raising security concerns nationwide.

This is the second consecutive day of border skirmishes and drone incursions reported after Pakistan launched missile and drone strikes that were intercepted by India’s air defense systems in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan on Thursday night.

India on High Alert Across Border Regions

The Indian armed forces remain on high alert along the western front, especially in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, with enhanced surveillance measures and deployment of Territorial Army battalions already underway following the Centre’s emergency notification under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule 1948.

The BSF and Indian Army are also coordinating on real-time drone detection and firing response mechanisms to avoid escalation and secure civilian populations near the border.

