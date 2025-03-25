Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 – Here’s Why This Sudden Policy Shift

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 – Here’s Why This Sudden Policy Shift

Air India mandates all staff, including top executives, to fly economy from April 1 to ensure premium seats remain available for paying customers, prioritizing passenger demand.

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 – Here’s Why This Sudden Policy Shift


Air India has announced a new travel policy for its employees, including top management, requiring them to fly in economy class starting April 1. The move is aimed at freeing up premium seats for paying passengers, as the airline works on enhancing its customer experience following criticism over flight delays.

The policy states that airline staff will only be upgraded to premium economy or business class if seats remain unsold 50 minutes before departure. This initiative was first reported by The Times of India and later confirmed by an Air India spokesperson.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“With this, we want to ensure that our premium seats—experiencing high demand—are available for customers first. This decision reflects our commitment to a customer-centric culture in the new Air India,” the airline’s spokesperson said.

India’s Growing Aviation Market and Air India’s Transformation

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, with domestic air passenger traffic increasing at an annual rate of 10-12% over the last decade, according to government data. The demand for air travel has surged, putting pressure on airlines to optimize operations and enhance customer satisfaction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Air India, formerly state-owned, was acquired by Tata Group in 2022. Since then, the airline has undergone significant changes, including a merger with Vistara—Tata’s joint venture with Singapore Airlines—in 2023. The transformation strategy has included a multi-billion-dollar investment in new aircraft, fleet modernization, and rebranding initiatives.

Air India’s Future Expansion Plans

As part of its aggressive turnaround strategy, Air India has ordered new aircraft, redesigned its logo, and revamped interiors for more than half its fleet. Additionally, Reuters recently reported that the airline is exploring a massive order for widebody jets from Boeing and Airbus, signaling its expansion plans for international operations.

The airline’s decision to prioritize paying customers over staff for premium seats aligns with its broader effort to enhance service quality and efficiency. By ensuring premium cabins remain available for revenue passengers, Air India is reinforcing its commitment to improving the overall travel experience and strengthening its market position.

With India’s aviation sector booming, Air India’s latest move underscores its determination to become a more competitive global airline. By implementing customer-first policies and making strategic investments, the airline is set to redefine its service standards and solidify its position in the evolving air travel industry.

ALSO READ: BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Campaign to Aid 32 Lakh Underprivileged Muslims During Eid

Filed under

Air India new travel policy Air India premium seats Air India staff economy class

Frederiksen slammed the U

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland
newsx

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty
newsx

Big Change At Air India! Staff To Fly In Economy Class From April 1 –...
newsx

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report
newsx

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details
Neha Kakkar Cries On Stag

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Denmark PM Slams US For Exerting ‘Unacceptable Pressure’ On Greenland

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Chhattisgarh Encounter: Security Forces Kill Three Naxalites, Including Top Commander With Rs 25 Lakh Bounty

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

Over 50000 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks On Gaza Since October 2023: Report

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne...

Entertainment

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne After Arriving Three Hours Late To Concert

How Much Does Neha Kakkar Charge For A Concert? Singer Cries On Stage In Melbourne

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals ‘She Had A Miraculous Escape’

Who Is Sonu Sood’s Wife Who Got Injured In A Fatal Car Crash? Actor Reveals

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police As He Uploads New Video

Will Kunal Kamra Be Arrested? Comedian Refuses To Apologise, Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You Have A Joke On Me, I Laugh The Loudest

When Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sportingly Took Jokes On Him, Praised Shekhar Suman: Whenever You

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success