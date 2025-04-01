Big Changes in EPFO: Withdraw Your Money Anytime – Here’s How Claiming PF Just Got Easier

EPFO has introduced several changes over the last two years to speed up PF claim settlements and make the process hassle-free. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje recently shared these updates in the Rajya Sabha.
The auto-claim limit is now ₹1 lakh, covering housing, education, and marriage advances. 60% of claims are now processed automatically within three days. Members can correct their details and transfer PF without employer attestation. Cheque leaf submissions are no longer required. Over 99% of claims are now online. EPFO is also working on EPFO 3.0 to become faster and more user-friendly.
Here Are The Top Changes Happening-
- Faster Auto Claim Settlement: The limit for auto-approved advance claims is now ₹1 lakh. You can now get housing, education, and marriage advances processed automatically, just like illness/hospitalization claims. Right now, 60% of advance claims go through automatically within three days. In 2024-25 (as of March 6), EPFO cleared 2.16 crore auto-claims, up from 89.52 lakh in 2023-24.
- Quick and Easy Detail Corrections: Got errors in your PF details? If your UAN is Aadhaar-verified, you can fix them yourself—no need to visit EPFO. As of now, 96% of corrections happen automatically.
- Smooth PF Transfers: No more employer attestation for Aadhaar-verified UANs when transferring your PF. Only 10% of transfers now require manual approval.
- No More Cheque Leaf Submissions: EPFO has dropped the requirement to submit a cheque leaf for KYC-compliant UANs. That’s one less hassle for you!
- Smarter Claim Guidance: Not sure if your claim is eligible? EPFO has built-in validations to help you check before applying, reducing rejected claims. Over 99.31% of claims now happen online—no need to visit an office.
EPFO Will Also Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI & ATMs Soon-
According to sources, Sumita Dawra, Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has approved a proposal to increase the auto-claim limit. This decision was made in a recent meeting in Srinagar and will soon go to the Central Board of Trustees for final approval.
- PF Withdrawals via UPI & ATMs Coming Soon: EPFO is set to allow PF withdrawals through UPI and ATMs by May or June 2025, following approval from NPCI.
- Faster Claim Approvals & Fewer Formalities: EPFO has reduced the validation steps for PF withdrawals from 27 to 18, with plans to cut it to just 6 for quicker processing.
- Auto Claim Settlement Expansion: Launched in April 2020, auto claim settlement has expanded to cover marriage, education, and housing. The limit has also increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
- Currently, 99% of claims are online, and auto claims are processed within three days, making the process faster and more efficient.
“Now 60% of the advance claims that are processed are in auto mode. The auto-mode claims are processed within three days. EPFO achieved a historic high of 2.16 crore auto-claims settlement as on 06.03.2025 during the current financial year,” Karandlaje explained on March 17 in the Rajya Sabha.Advertisement · Scroll to continue
EPFO is centralising databases under CITES 2.01 and building EPFO 3.0 to become smarter, faster, and more user-friendly. These updates mean less paperwork, fewer delays, and an easier PF claim process for everyone.
Also Read: Stock Market Today: The Market Opens On A Flat Note On New Financial Year, Sensex And Nifty RED!