Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Big Changes in EPFO: Withdraw Your Money Anytime – Here’s How Claiming PF Just Got Easier

EPFO is centralising databases under CITES 2.01 and building EPFO 3.0 to become smarter, faster, and more user-friendly. These updates mean less paperwork, fewer delays, and an easier PF claim process for everyone.

Big Changes in EPFO: Withdraw Your Money Anytime - Here’s How Claiming PF Just Got Easier


EPFO has introduced several changes over the last two years to speed up PF claim settlements and make the process hassle-free. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje recently shared these updates in the Rajya Sabha.

The auto-claim limit is now ₹1 lakh, covering housing, education, and marriage advances. 60% of claims are now processed automatically within three days. Members can correct their details and transfer PF without employer attestation. Cheque leaf submissions are no longer required. Over 99% of claims are now online. EPFO is also working on EPFO 3.0 to become faster and more user-friendly.

Here Are The Top Changes Happening-

  • Faster Auto Claim Settlement: The limit for auto-approved advance claims is now ₹1 lakh. You can now get housing, education, and marriage advances processed automatically, just like illness/hospitalization claims. Right now, 60% of advance claims go through automatically within three days. In 2024-25 (as of March 6), EPFO cleared 2.16 crore auto-claims, up from 89.52 lakh in 2023-24.
  • Quick and Easy Detail Corrections: Got errors in your PF details? If your UAN is Aadhaar-verified, you can fix them yourself—no need to visit EPFO. As of now, 96% of corrections happen automatically.
  • Smooth PF Transfers: No more employer attestation for Aadhaar-verified UANs when transferring your PF. Only 10% of transfers now require manual approval.
  • No More Cheque Leaf Submissions: EPFO has dropped the requirement to submit a cheque leaf for KYC-compliant UANs. That’s one less hassle for you!
  • Smarter Claim Guidance: Not sure if your claim is eligible? EPFO has built-in validations to help you check before applying, reducing rejected claims. Over 99.31% of claims now happen online—no need to visit an office.

EPFO Will Also Allow PF Withdrawals Via UPI & ATMs Soon-

According to sources, Sumita Dawra, Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has approved a proposal to increase the auto-claim limit. This decision was made in a recent meeting in Srinagar and will soon go to the Central Board of Trustees for final approval.

  • PF Withdrawals via UPI & ATMs Coming Soon: EPFO is set to allow PF withdrawals through UPI and ATMs by May or June 2025, following approval from NPCI.
  • Faster Claim Approvals & Fewer Formalities: EPFO has reduced the validation steps for PF withdrawals from 27 to 18, with plans to cut it to just 6 for quicker processing.
  • Auto Claim Settlement Expansion: Launched in April 2020, auto claim settlement has expanded to cover marriage, education, and housing. The limit has also increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.
  • Currently, 99% of claims are online, and auto claims are processed within three days, making the process faster and more efficient.

“Now 60% of the advance claims that are processed are in auto mode. The auto-mode claims are processed within three days. EPFO achieved a historic high of 2.16 crore auto-claims settlement as on 06.03.2025 during the current financial year,” Karandlaje explained on March 17 in the Rajya Sabha.

EPFO is centralising databases under CITES 2.01 and building EPFO 3.0 to become smarter, faster, and more user-friendly. These updates mean less paperwork, fewer delays, and an easier PF claim process for everyone.

 

