Big Changes in EPFO: Withdraw Your Money Anytime – Here’s How Claiming PF Just Got Easier

EPFO has introduced several changes over the last two years to speed up PF claim settlements and make the process hassle-free. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje recently shared these updates in the Rajya Sabha.

The auto-claim limit is now ₹1 lakh, covering housing, education, and marriage advances. 60% of claims are now processed automatically within three days. Members can correct their details and transfer PF without employer attestation. Cheque leaf submissions are no longer required. Over 99% of claims are now online. EPFO is also working on EPFO 3.0 to become faster and more user-friendly.