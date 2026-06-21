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Home > India News > Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?

Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?

Maharashtra politics faces fresh turmoil as six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are likely to formally announce their split today. The move could weaken Uddhav Thackeray’s camp further and strengthen Eknath Shinde’s faction ahead of key political battles.

Uddhav camp has now sent show-cause notices to the rebel MPs. (Photo: ANI)
Uddhav camp has now sent show-cause notices to the rebel MPs. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 14:32 IST

A major political battle will take place in the state politics of Maharashtra today as six rebel MPs belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT) are likely to announce their official split with the Shiv Sena. This will be another blow for the Thackeray’s faction.The six rebel MPs will hold a joint press conference where they will likely release photos and videos of their meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and also submit a letter saying why they are quitting the party.

Why are the rebel MPs breaking away?

According to sources, the MPs have accused the Uddhav Thackeray bloc of abandoning the core ideology of the party. The dissident group is reported to think that joining with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will be more aligned in terms of the original Hindutva ideology of the party.

The six legislatives include Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, Omraje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Sanjay Dina Patil. Reports say that the politicians boarded a flight to Delhi on June 16 and stayed in Noida before meeting the Speaker.

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What is ‘Operation Tiger’?

Crisis was triggered by the five politicians’ failure to attend a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray at the Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai. Their absence led to speculation of a ‘Operation Tiger’ to ‘recruit’ the MPs from Uddhav Sena by the Shinde camp.

Soon after, the rebel MPs reportedly met Om Birla and informed him about their change in political alignment. They also sought separate seating in Parliament, claiming the move qualifies as a split rather than defection.

How has Thackeray camp reacted?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attempted to downplay the rebellion, saying the absent MPs had joined the meeting virtually. However, his clarification failed to calm tensions.

Adding fuel to the fire, rebel MP Sanjay Jadhav was later seen meeting Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav from the Shinde camp. Though described as non-political, the meeting has revived the flames.

Uddhav camp has now sent show-cause notices to the rebel MPs and could move for disqualification of their membership.

If the split is formalised today, it will be the second big rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in four years. It could undercut his political wieldy, while strengthening Eknath Shinde and boosting the NDA’s numbers before Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

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Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?
Tags: eknath shindeEknath Shinde newsShiv sena rebel MPsShiv Sena UBT splitshiv-sena-ubtuddhav thackerayUddhav Thackeray latest news

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Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?
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Big Day For Maharashtra Politics: Rebel Shiv Sena UBT MPs Likely To Make Split Official Today- What’s Next For Uddhav Thackeray?
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