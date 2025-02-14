‘BIG Problem’: Donald Trump Calls India’s Tariffs Unfair

In a recent press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India’s trade practices, calling its high tariffs on U.S. goods "unfair" and a major barrier to American exports.

In a recent press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India’s trade practices, calling its high tariffs on U.S. goods “unfair” and a major barrier to American exports. He highlighted the difficulties faced by U.S. businesses trying to access the Indian market.

“India imposes a 70% tariff on U.S. cars, which makes it almost impossible to sell those cars in India,” Trump remarked. “In some cases, the tariffs are even higher than that, and it’s a big problem,” he added.

Trump acknowledged recent efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce some of these tariffs but emphasized that more work is needed to level the playing field for U.S. businesses. “PM Modi recently announced reductions to India’s very strong tariff limits on U.S. access into the Indian market,” he said. “But it’s still a significant issue.”

The U.S. and India have long enjoyed a strong trade relationship, but Trump reiterated his desire for greater fairness and reciprocity in trade policies between the two nations. His remarks come as part of ongoing discussions aimed at reducing the trade imbalance and addressing key concerns from both sides.

“We want a certain level playing field, and I believe we’re entitled to that,” Trump said, signaling his intent to continue working toward a more balanced U.S.-India trade relationship.

The two leaders are expected to engage in further negotiations to bridge the gap, with trade and market access at the top of the agenda.

