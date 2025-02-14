Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘BIG Problem’: Donald Trump Calls India’s Tariffs Unfair

In a recent press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India’s trade practices, calling its high tariffs on U.S. goods "unfair" and a major barrier to American exports.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘BIG Problem’: Donald Trump Calls India’s Tariffs Unfair


In a recent press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized India’s trade practices, calling its high tariffs on U.S. goods “unfair” and a major barrier to American exports. He highlighted the difficulties faced by U.S. businesses trying to access the Indian market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“India imposes a 70% tariff on U.S. cars, which makes it almost impossible to sell those cars in India,” Trump remarked. “In some cases, the tariffs are even higher than that, and it’s a big problem,” he added.

Trump acknowledged recent efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce some of these tariffs but emphasized that more work is needed to level the playing field for U.S. businesses. “PM Modi recently announced reductions to India’s very strong tariff limits on U.S. access into the Indian market,” he said. “But it’s still a significant issue.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The U.S. and India have long enjoyed a strong trade relationship, but Trump reiterated his desire for greater fairness and reciprocity in trade policies between the two nations. His remarks come as part of ongoing discussions aimed at reducing the trade imbalance and addressing key concerns from both sides.

“We want a certain level playing field, and I believe we’re entitled to that,” Trump said, signaling his intent to continue working toward a more balanced U.S.-India trade relationship.

The two leaders are expected to engage in further negotiations to bridge the gap, with trade and market access at the top of the agenda.

Also Read: From Military Sales To Extradition Of 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Key Decisions Taken In PM Modi And President Trump Bilateral Meet

Filed under

Donald Trump On Tariff PM Modi US Cars In India

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi On Illegal Immigration, Says ‘These Are Children From Ordinary Families With Dreams’

PM Modi On Illegal Immigration, Says ‘These Are Children From Ordinary Families With Dreams’

Tit For Tat: Donald Trump On High Tariffs In India, Says ‘Its Reciprocal Trading’

Tit For Tat: Donald Trump On High Tariffs In India, Says ‘Its Reciprocal Trading’

Trump Announces F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To India, Strengthening Defense Ties

Trump Announces F-35 Fighter Jet Sale To India, Strengthening Defense Ties

PM Modi Thanks Trump For Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition, Talks On Trade Relations

PM Modi Thanks Trump For Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition, Talks On Trade Relations

PM Modi Hails ‘MEGA Partnership For Prosperity’ Between India And The U.S.

PM Modi Hails ‘MEGA Partnership For Prosperity’ Between India And The U.S.

Entertainment

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Priyanka Chopra’s Old Interview Clip Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox