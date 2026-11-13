LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

The Railway Board has ordered verification of 1.82 lakh railway employees flagged as potential NFSA ration card beneficiaries, asking ineligible staff to surrender cards and checking subsidised foodgrain usage.

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification
Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 14:40 IST

A national exercise involving data has come up with a list of those railway employees who have also appeared in the ration card data. The Board claims that the list is one of potential matching and needs to be verified, rather than being an evidence of any malpractice.

Government Salary And Ration Card

Being employed in railways means having a government salary regularly. NFSA ration cards are issued to the families who need subsidies for their food grains.

You Might Be Interested In

It seems that the two things have coincided in case of a very large number of people.

The Number At The Centre Of It

As many as 1,82,283 serving railway employees across the country have emerged as potential matches with NFSA ration card holders. In response, the Railway Board has ordered verification and advised ineligible employees to surrender their ration cards.

A Letter Dated November 11

In a communication dated November 11, the Railway Board said the Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, had identified these employees during a nationwide exercise. The aim, it said, was to make sure NFSA benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.

The communication was issued by deputy director (Establishment) S K Roy.

Why The Rules Say They May Not Qualify

All Zonal Railways and Units have been requested to sensitise their employees regarding taking benefits/subsidies under NFSA since they come under exclusion criterion. Ineligible employees have been advised to surrender their ration cards.

Railway Administration has also been advised to carry out sampling to see whether the ineligible beneficiaries did actually avail themselves of subsidised foodgrain. If not, declarations could be taken accordingly.

A Trail Starting in September

It will be remembered that it was a September 24 directive of the Department of Food & Public Distribution that led to this Board directive. The department had sent the findings of the exercise to identify ineligible beneficiaries of NFSA.

Important Note

It should however be noted that the Board directive does not imply that all 1.82 lakh employees have been receiving subsidised foodgrain. The number is only indicative of potential match and needs to be verified.

What Happens Next?

How many of the 1.82 lakh will turn out to have actually taken ration? Will the sample checks and declarations show a small number or a large one? Will ineligible employees surrender their cards quietly, or will disputes arise over matching errors? And what will happen to the food grain meant for households that genuinely need it?

The answers will come only when the verification is done.

Also Read: Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

RELATED News

Pushpa Jewellers Shines in H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 82.85% to Rs 314.16 Cr; Net Profit Jumps 83.27% to Rs 20.21 Cr

Kingsley Gate adds Biiprashish Roy and Vinay Kumar to deepen firm’s senior bench in India

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Pagani Capital Outlines Its India–Portugal Investment Engagement Roadmap

Cupid Limited Reports Q2 FY27 Net Profit Growth of 133% YoY; H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 156% YoY to Rs 100.37 Crore

LATEST NEWS

India Suffer Second-Biggest ODI Defeat As Matt Henry’s 6-Wicket Haul Powers New Zealand To 244-Run Win | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

Neighbour Kills Woman Over Rs 4 Crore Stock Market Debt; Children Return From School To Find Mother In Pool Of Blood – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: 6 Wickets, 3 Ducks, 44 Dot Balls! Matt Henry Scripts India’s Batting Nightmare | IND vs NZ

Global Tech Emergency: Microsoft Outage Hits Outlook, Teams And Copilot; What Alternatives Can Users Turn To For Emails, Meetings And Office Work?

‘Criminal Law Moves Fast For Poor…’: Madras High Court Questions Delay In SP Velumani Corruption Case; Centre Clears 2 IAS Officers’ Prosecution

Delhi Businessman Files Complaint After Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Rohit Godara Gang

WATCH VIDEO: Matt Henry’s Triple-Wicket Maiden Stuns India, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fall For Ducks | IND vs NZ 4th ODI

I Drank My Own Urine For 15 Days’: Paresh Rawal Recalls The Bizarre Advice That Changed His Recovery Journey

‘Escaped Arranged Marriage…’: Karnataka Man Spends 2.5 Years In Jail For ‘Murder’ Of Missing Woman; She Is Found Alive With Another Man

One WhatsApp Message To Find Your Nearest Chhath Ghat: Patna Municipal Corporation Launches Chatbot To Help Devotees Locate Puja Sites

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification
Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification
Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification
Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification
Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

QUICK LINKS