Big Ration Card Check: 1.82 Lakh Railway Employees Flagged Over Subsidised Ration; Board Orders Verification

A national exercise involving data has come up with a list of those railway employees who have also appeared in the ration card data. The Board claims that the list is one of potential matching and needs to be verified, rather than being an evidence of any malpractice.

Government Salary And Ration Card

Being employed in railways means having a government salary regularly. NFSA ration cards are issued to the families who need subsidies for their food grains.

It seems that the two things have coincided in case of a very large number of people.

The Number At The Centre Of It

As many as 1,82,283 serving railway employees across the country have emerged as potential matches with NFSA ration card holders. In response, the Railway Board has ordered verification and advised ineligible employees to surrender their ration cards.

A Letter Dated November 11

In a communication dated November 11, the Railway Board said the Department of Food and Public Distribution, under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, had identified these employees during a nationwide exercise. The aim, it said, was to make sure NFSA benefits reach eligible beneficiaries.

The communication was issued by deputy director (Establishment) S K Roy.

Why The Rules Say They May Not Qualify

All Zonal Railways and Units have been requested to sensitise their employees regarding taking benefits/subsidies under NFSA since they come under exclusion criterion. Ineligible employees have been advised to surrender their ration cards.

Railway Administration has also been advised to carry out sampling to see whether the ineligible beneficiaries did actually avail themselves of subsidised foodgrain. If not, declarations could be taken accordingly.

A Trail Starting in September

It will be remembered that it was a September 24 directive of the Department of Food & Public Distribution that led to this Board directive. The department had sent the findings of the exercise to identify ineligible beneficiaries of NFSA.

Important Note

It should however be noted that the Board directive does not imply that all 1.82 lakh employees have been receiving subsidised foodgrain. The number is only indicative of potential match and needs to be verified.

What Happens Next?

How many of the 1.82 lakh will turn out to have actually taken ration? Will the sample checks and declarations show a small number or a large one? Will ineligible employees surrender their cards quietly, or will disputes arise over matching errors? And what will happen to the food grain meant for households that genuinely need it?

The answers will come only when the verification is done.

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