Disposing of Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking stay on Samajwadi Party leader’s interim bail, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court’s order granting relief to Mohammad Azam Khan in a money laundering case. The court observed that the relief given to SP leader was interim in nature. The top court’s order has come as a big relief for Azam Khan ahead of up polls in the early next year.

A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it would not interfere with the High Court’s interim order. However, the bench clarified that the High Court’s preliminary observations should not influence its case’s final hearing.

Appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju submitted that the grounds of arrest had been communicated to Azam Khan. Raju told the court that video footage and a panchnama were available in connection with the case.

The ASG challenged the factual findings recorded in the High Court’s order and argued that they were incorrect. The Supreme Court noted down ED’s objections in its order.

What happened in Wednesday’s hearing in supreme Court?

Earlier on Wednesday, the top court refused ED’s request for an urgent hearing on its appeal challenging the interim bail granted to Khan. During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who was part of the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said, ‘Heavens will not fall, let him be on interim bail’.

The ED had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order granting interim bail to Azam Khan. The High Court had observed that the agency’s arrest of the senior Samajwadi Party leader was prima facie malafide while granting him relief.