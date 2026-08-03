Big Relief for Student Protesters: Centre Says No FIR Action; Supreme Court to Frame Pellet Gun Rules

The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would draft a protocol for the use of pellet guns during protests. The case is to be heard on August 18. While at the hearing, the Supreme Court further clarified its previous decision on criminal actions against protesters by stating that only those involved in serious cases will not enjoy relief.

On the other hand, the Central government informed the Supreme Court that it is still willing not to take any legal steps against protesting students over paper leak cases.

Supreme Court to Draft Pellet Gun Guidelines

The bench observed that clear rules are needed for the use of pellet guns during protests. It announced that a protocol would be prepared to regulate their use by law enforcement agencies. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for August 18, when the court is expected to take up the issue further.

Court Clarifies Earlier Order on FIRs Against Protesters

The Supreme Court also clarified its July 28 order concerning criminal cases against protesters. Chief Justice of India said the court was not asking governments to withdraw cases against those accused of murder or other serious crimes. The court stressed that its order was never intended to protect people involved in grave offences. It further clarified that the phrase “criminal antecedents” should be understood as referring only to grave and heinous offences.

The court also stated that the Delhi government and other states are free to withdraw or close FIRs against protesters wherever legally permissible.

Centre Reaffirms Promise on Student Protesters

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Court that the government is firm on its stand on not initiating proceedings against the student protesters for filing cases against them over the alleged paper leak.

Students’ Future Should Not Be Affected, Says Counsel

Vrinda Grover, senior advocate, requested the court that FIRs against the student protesters be withdrawn and/or quashed. The protests, she said, were in order to seek reforms in the education system rather than causing any law and order problem.

Advocate Grover also highlighted that FIRs have been filed in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and asked the authorities to resolve the matter, as otherwise it would affect the future of the young students.

Responding to this, the Solicitor General told the Court that the government would live up to its promise in any legally permissible manner.