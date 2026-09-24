‘Biggest Anti-National’: CJP’s Warning To CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Resign Within 48-hour Or Else….

A fresh political controversy has erupted around Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding that he must resign within 48 hours or face a nationwide protest. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, while addressing a press conference in New Delhi has made strong allegations against the CEC over the functioning of the Election Commission and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Dipke called Kumar the “biggest anti-national” and accused him of undermining voters’ rights. He demanded the CEC’s immediate resignation and said the CJP would begin a nationwide agitation if Kumar did not step down within 48 hours. The party also threatened protests on the lines of its earlier Jantar Mantar campaign, with Dipke saying a “Jantar Mantar 2.0” would follow if the demand was not met. Dipke’s allegations centre largely on the SIR exercise and changes to electoral rolls. He claimed that the process had affected voters’ rights and questioned the Election Commission’s decision-making. These are political allegations made by the CJP and have not been established as facts.

What Is the Election Commission Saying?

The controversy comes amid reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over several decisions linked to electoral-roll procedures. The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that these differences indicate a serious internal split. It has maintained that written objections and differing views are part of the normal deliberative process of a multi-member constitutional body and said that final decisions, including those concerning SIR, were taken unanimously. The controversy intensified after The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on record at least 14 times over 10 months on several electoral-roll-related decisions. According to the report, the objections covered issues including changes to Form 6, voter additions and deletions, restoration of names and aspects of the handling and custody of electoral-roll data. The Indian Express subsequently reported that Opposition parties had shifted their criticism specifically towards CEC Gyanesh Kumar and were seeking greater scrutiny of the Election Commission’s decisions. The developments have added another layer to the ongoing debate over the SIR exercise and the functioning of India’s election machinery.

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