Bihar: 22-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death Over Alleged Affair With Friend’s Mother

A tragic incident in Bihar's Sitamarhi district has led to the death of a 22-year-old man, Raja Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death for having an affair with the mother of his friend. The shocking case has left the local community in shock, and the police are currently investigating the incident.

A tragic incident in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district has led to the death of a 22-year-old man, Raja Kumar, who was allegedly beaten to death for having an affair with the mother of his friend. The shocking case has left the local community in shock, and the police are currently investigating the incident.

The Alleged Affair

Raja Kumar, a resident of Chikna village, reportedly had a romantic relationship with Reena Devi, the wife of Jagdish Rai and the mother of his close friend. According to sources, the affair had been ongoing for about four to five years. Raja, who worked at a hotel in Delhi, frequently visited his friend’s house to deliver packages. During these visits, he became close to Reena Devi, and their relationship eventually turned into a love affair.

Discovery of the Affair

About a week ago, Raja Kumar returned to his village from Delhi and decided to visit Reena Devi’s house again. However, during his visit, his presence was discovered by her family members. The family, particularly her husband, Jagdish Rai, became furious upon learning of the affair. They caught Raja in the act and, in a fit of rage, severely beat him.

The Beating and His Death

The attack was brutal. Raja was left badly injured, and his condition worsened rapidly. After receiving an urgent distress call, the police arrived at the scene and found the young man unconscious and in critical condition. As the police attempted to transport Raja to the hospital, he began to vomit and passed away shortly after.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A police official who was present at the scene described the situation, saying, “When the police team arrived at the scene, they found the young man in a half-dead condition. As the team attempted to transport him to the hospital, the victim began vomiting and died shortly thereafter.”

Legal Action Taken

Following Raja Kumar’s death, his father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case. Reena Devi, her husband Jagdish Rai, and several other family members, including Reena’s son-in-law Rajiv Kumar, were named in the case. Both Reena and Jagdish admitted to their involvement in the fatal attack, leading to their immediate arrest.

The police have vowed to continue their efforts to apprehend all the individuals involved in the brutal killing. A police official stated, “We are actively pursuing other suspects involved in this heinous crime and are conducting raids to ensure that all accused are brought to justice.”

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into Raja Kumar’s death is ongoing, and the police are working to gather more evidence and identify any other individuals who may have been involved. Authorities have assured the public that justice will be served and that all those responsible for this tragic and senseless act will be held accountable.

This case has sparked a wave of outrage in the community, with many expressing disbelief over the extreme reaction to what they see as a private matter. The tragic loss of a young life due to an alleged affair has raised questions about family honor, societal expectations, and the limits of justice.