Bihar: 5 Nepalese Killed While Returning From Mahakumbh As SUV Overturns Avoiding Stunt Biker

A tragic accident took away the lives of five Nepalese nationals as their SUV turned turtle several times after they tried to steer clear of an overzealous biker who was doing stunts on a busy highway in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The accident took place on the Madhubani four-lane bypass on Saturday when the victims were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

SUV Flips Over Five Times

As the officials report, the accident occurred when the speeding SUV lost control while trying to skirt a reckless biker. The vehicle then smashed against the divider, rolled over five times before coming to a stop due to extensive damage to it.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the bikers were performing stunts on the highway when a group was seen. The SUV driver tried to avoid one of them and ended up in the awful crash. The impact was so strong that one of the tires flew loose and crashed into the car.

Five killed, four injured

There were a total of nine occupants in the vehicle. Five of them, including the driver, lost their lives on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Archana Thakur, Indu Devi, Mantarni Devi, Bal Krishna Jha and the driver (name yet to be confirmed).

The rest were seriously hurt and were evacuated to Shri Krishna Memorial Medical College (SKMCH). Those injured include Srishti Thakur, Manohar Thakur, Kamni Jha and Devtaran Devi.

The official has confirmed all the victims came from Nepal, and the Nepal government has already been informed; attempts are still being made to contact the respective families.

Bikers Escape the Scene Eyewitness accounts indicate that bikers involved in the accident quickly escaped the scene immediately after the accident, leaving a trail of chaos. Residents and passersby rushed to help, pulling out the injured from the mangled remains of the vehicle.

A senior police official confirmed that the airbags in the vehicle failed to deploy, which further aggravated the severity of the injuries. “The car was speeding, and due to the sudden swerve, the impact was severe. The airbags did not open, which resulted in fatal injuries to the victims,” the official stated.

The police are investigating the case and trying to track down the group of bikers responsible for this accident. Officials are also scanning whether the SUV maintained the speed, as it is necessary to follow the regulations or technical malfunctioning occurred that led to the crash.

