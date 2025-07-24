Home > India > Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Warned Of Boycotting Assembly Polls Over SIR, Protest Continues

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav warned of boycotting the upcoming state assembly elections if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not rolled back. The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR in Bihar. After the completion of the process, draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1, 2025.

Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday warned of boycotting the upcoming state assembly elections if the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not rolled back.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR in Bihar. After the completion of the process, draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1, 2025.

Addressing the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, “When everything has been decided that the names of lakhs of people will be deleted from the voter’s list, and when these same voters voted for PM Modi in the past and decided the fate of the government in the past, then it was all right. We are asking how suddenly the need for SIR arose.”

“It means the people in power are themselves saying that earlier they came to power through deception, and now again the same thing would be repeated. When they have decided to be dishonest, then we (all parties in Mahagathbandhan could talk about boycotting the elections, “He added.

He further said, “The option to boycott polls is available to us. The ECI will play the main game after August 1, when scrutiny will be done.”

RJD leaders staged a protest against the SIR outside the Bihar Assembly during the Monsoon session. Former CM Rabri Devi also attended the protest.

Asking the Election Commission to hold elections based on the 2024 electoral rolls, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, “The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has created immense problems and difficulties for common people, including poor, Dalits, Adivasis and migrant labourers. Our party demanded the withdrawal of the SIR exercise. The Election Commission can hold elections based on the 2024 electoral rolls.”

Protests Continue In Parliament Over SIR

The Opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the Monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR. 

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India has not announced an official date. 

