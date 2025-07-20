Bihar Becomes First State In India To Launch A Bridge Maintenance Policy: A Revolutionary Step In Infrastructure Safety

In a landmark move, Bihar has become India’s first state to implement a comprehensive Bridge Management and Maintenance Policy-2025, aimed at transforming the safety and longevity of its 3,968 bridges. The policy, approved by the state cabinet, mandates structural audits using cutting-edge technology to prevent tragedies and ensure public safety.

PWD Minister Nitin Nabin stated that a significant step has been taken today in the direction of the Bihar Government’s resolve to ensure smooth and accessible transportation. A memorandum was signed between the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited and IIT Delhi and IIT Patna for the safety audit of bridges and the development of the Bridge Information and Management System (BIMS). With this MoU, the state will benefit from cutting-edge expertise in structural audits and bridge engineering.

The Minister explained that this collaboration will enable assessment of bridge conditions, identification of critical structural deficiencies, and development of targeted maintenance and repair strategies. This MoU is a key initiative to ensure the safety and reliability of bridge infrastructure, which is vital for the economic and social development of the state. He also emphasized that conducting structural safety audits is essential for the continued use of constructed bridge structures. This will help detect faults and allow for timely repairs. Regular audits and timely maintenance will help prevent bridge accidents in the future and provide safer travel experiences for the public. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Government is committed to ensuring the safety and sustainability of the state’s bridges.

It is noteworthy that Bihar has a total of 3,968 bridges, of which 532 are categorized as large. In the first phase, safety audits of 85 of these bridges will be conducted. This work will be carried out through the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited. The audit process will reveal the actual condition of the bridges in the state, and necessary repairs will make them fully functional. IIT Patna and IIT Delhi will provide health reports for 85 bridges within a year.

Approval has been granted to conduct a third-party bridge safety audit of 85 key bridges, each over 250 meters in length and located on roads under the Road Construction Department. An administrative approval of ₹17 crore has been issued for this purpose. IIT Patna has been assigned the audit of 45 bridges, for which the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued on 04.06.2025. A budget of ₹8.72 crore has been sanctioned for this. Similarly, IIT Delhi has been assigned the audit of 40 bridges, with the LOA issued on 04.06.2025 and an approved budget of ₹7.88 crore.

This initiative by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation is a significant step toward ensuring the structural safety, durability, and user safety of bridges. Based on the audit reports, plans for maintenance, repair, and reconstruction will be developed, strengthening the transportation infrastructure of the state.

Nitin Nabin also announced that under the Bihar State Bridge Management and Maintenance Policy-2025, all bridges and culverts will undergo regular maintenance. Implementation of this policy will substantially reduce maintenance costs through sustained upkeep and ensure the good condition of bridges and culverts. The public will benefit from safe and convenient transportation. To ensure full utilization of bridges during their designed lifespan, this policy has been enacted post cabinet approval. It has been prepared in line with bridge maintenance standards and is the first policy of its kind introduced by any Indian state.

Nitin Nabin explained that under this policy, data collection on bridges will be done using various imaging tools such as Visual Inspection, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Sensors, and Drone Cameras. This data will be used to analyze the actual condition of various bridge components. Each bridge will be rated and assessed, and a Bridge Health Index (BHI) and Maintenance Priority Index (MPI) will be generated. Based on the length of the bridges, categorization will be done and health cards prepared following prescribed procedures. This effort by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation is a major step toward ensuring structural integrity, durability, and user safety of bridges. Action plans related to the maintenance, repair, and reconstruction of bridges will be created based on the audit reports, further strengthening the state’s transportation facilities.

Must Read: Bharat First’: EaseMyTrip Reiterates Stance Against Matches Involving Pakistan