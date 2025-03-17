Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Son To Join Politics? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Says, ‘CM Should Clarify’

“… If questions are being raised, then the CM should come and clarify… If he is coming or not coming into active politics, the CM should answer it. How can we say anything about this? But the law and order situation is very poor, and everyone is feeling unsafe in Bihar,” Yadav said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He was asked about posters put up JDU supporters in support of Nishant Kumar, the chief minister’s son.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday said that there was nothing to discuss since family members of many children have engaged in politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He said that Nishant, son of Bihar CM and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, was “capable and competent”. The Union Minister added that he would welcome Nishant Kumar if he joins politics.

“There are many leaders in India whose children, and families have come into politics. If Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant wants to come into politics, then what is there to discuss about it, he is capable and competent. If he wants to come (into politics), we will welcome him,” Manjhi told ANI.

There are speculations in political circles about Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into politics, especially after he was seen with the top leadership of the JD(U) during Holi celebrations.

The speculations intensified after his poster appeared outside the JD(U) office in Patna, which read, “Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar).”

Earlier on Sunday, Manjhi condemned the actions of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, following the release of a video showing police personnel dancing at his Holi celebration in Patna.

Manjhi criticised the behaviour, stating, “They are known for their wrongdoings. Whatever happened during his father’s rule, his son is doing the same.”

He highlighted the potential misuse of power, suggesting that if Tej Pratap Yadav and his family were to gain more influence, similar actions would become commonplace.

“The people of Bihar should understand that if they get power, this is what will happen. They will use the officers and policemen in their own way and will threaten to suspend them if they do not obey,” Manjhi added, stressing the consequences of unchecked authority.

His reaction came after, MLA Tej Pratap Yadav was seen asking a policeman to “dance or be suspended” during a Holi celebration at his official residence in Patna on Friday, March 14.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu vs Centre: Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It Separatist