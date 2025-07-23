LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Explainer > Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

Food politics returns in Bihar ahead of 2025 polls, with NDA leaders hosting mutton feast during Sawan, sparking “double standards” jibes from RJD. The row follows last year’s viral video of Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav cooking Champaran mutton.

Mutton feasts during Sawan spark fresh food politics in Bihar, with NDA leaders facing the same criticism once directed at Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav.
Mutton feasts during Sawan spark fresh food politics in Bihar, with NDA leaders facing the same criticism once directed at Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: July 23, 2025 13:01:00 IST

With Bihar going for its assembly elections later this year, food has again turned into a political hot button. The heating topic of vegetarianism vs non-vegetarianism, especially during the Hindu months like Sawan and Navratri, is being reflected in speeches, social media handles, and even on the dining tables of political leaders.

NDA government has been facing fresh criticism now for hosting mutton during the holy month of Sawan, a time when Hindus abstain from non-vegetarian food. JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also called Lalan Singh, hosted a mutton feast recently for party workers at Suryagarha. Days later, Mutton Rogan Josh was being served at a meeting of the NDA Legislature Party in Patna, although senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary allegedly preferred fruits.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav used the opportunity to point to what he referred to as the “double standards” of BJP and its allies. Posting a video from the NDA meeting that showed a pot with the caption “Mutton Rogan Josh,” Yadav tweeted on X:

“The Bihar cabinet has ministers who consume 1 kg of mutton daily but give long sermons on Sanatan values. We have no issue with anyone’s food habits, but when it comes to the Opposition, the Prime Minister uses lies to turn our meals into a national controversy.”

ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025: Youth Want Jobs, Not Caste Politics — New Survey Hints At A Political Reset

Rahul Gandhi–Lalu Yadav’s Champaran Mutton Controversy

The recent row over NDA’s mutton banquets follows barely a year after a controversy broke out around Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. One such video emerged of the Congress leader and the RJD supremo preparing the popular Champaran mutton dish in Bihar, with Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Priyanka Gandhi watching in August last year. The leaders were seen sitting together, laughing, and having the meal in the video that was also shared by Rahul Gandhi, welcomed by many party supporters as a rare show of friendship.

But BJP leaders and right-wing organizations launched a strong attack on the video, saying it was an insult to Hindu traditions because it was allegedly made at Sawan. BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged the Congress and RJD leaders of intentionally posting the video after Sawan had concluded on August 31.

“They waited for convenience for Sawan to conclude before showcasing their culinary arts,” Patra wrote on social media.

Food had been used as a political tool against the Opposition previously as well. Tejashwi Yadav was at it earlier in 2024 when he was attacked for allegedly eating fish during Navratri. The incident was painted as one of “disrespecting religious feelings” by NDA leaders and an excuse to turn food choice into a campaign issue.

Why Food Politics is a topic of debate in Bihar?

The ongoing Vegetarian vs non-vegetarian food debates and hot discussions are closely associated with culture, caste and religion in Bihar. While upper-caste Hindus follow strict vegetarianism during religious months, other portions of the population in Bihar, especially OBCs, Dalits, and minorities habitually eat non-vegetarian food, mainly dishes like Champaran mutton.

BJP may stress vegetarianism and the party has previously targeted Opposition party leaders for eating meat during festivities. Yet, now it is the NDA’s own mutton parties during Sawan that have led to accusations of hypocrisy. “What was wrong that Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav prepared mutton?” an RJD spokesperson recently questioned, noting that food choices are being politicized only when it is convenient to the ruling coalition.

Shifting Narrative Ahead of Bihar Polls

Notably, Congress and RJD have not tried to take the newest controversy too far. Krishna Allabaru, Congress in-charge, said that food is a matter of individual choice and shouldn’t be politicized. Food politics may attract front page coverage, experts are of the opinion that it may fail to leave a lasting impression on voters this year, considering that such issues as unemployment, law-and-order are the ones which rule the political landscape of Bihar.

ALSO READ: Bihar Voter List Update: Over 52 Lakh Names Removed In Special Revision, Says Election Commission

Tags: Bihar Assembly Election 2025Bihar Food PoliticsBihar Mutton controversyChamparan Mutton rowhome-hero-pos-2

RELATED News

Bihar Voter List Update: Over 52 Lakh Names Removed In Special Revision, Says Election Commission
Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Himachal; Leaves 135 Dead, Including 76 Rain-Related, 59 In Road Mishaps
World’s Most Powerful Passports in 2025: Why Singapore Continues to Top Rankings
No Road, No Ambulance: Madhya Pradesh Mother Gives Birth To Twins At Home, One Baby Died
SC Raps Woman For Demanding Rs 12 Crore, BMW, House In Mumbai As Alimony

More News

Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Why Green Glows On Shivratri: The Sacred Symbolism Behind The Color
GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Beyond “The One”: Is Polyamory Redefining Love And Relationships In 2025?
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
What Terrifies Sam Altman? OpenAI CEO Warns of AI’s Economic and Societal Impacts
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?