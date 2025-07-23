Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates

With Bihar going for its assembly elections later this year, food has again turned into a political hot button. The heating topic of vegetarianism vs non-vegetarianism, especially during the Hindu months like Sawan and Navratri, is being reflected in speeches, social media handles, and even on the dining tables of political leaders.

NDA government has been facing fresh criticism now for hosting mutton during the holy month of Sawan, a time when Hindus abstain from non-vegetarian food. JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also called Lalan Singh, hosted a mutton feast recently for party workers at Suryagarha. Days later, Mutton Rogan Josh was being served at a meeting of the NDA Legislature Party in Patna, although senior leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary allegedly preferred fruits.

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav used the opportunity to point to what he referred to as the “double standards” of BJP and its allies. Posting a video from the NDA meeting that showed a pot with the caption “Mutton Rogan Josh,” Yadav tweeted on X:

“The Bihar cabinet has ministers who consume 1 kg of mutton daily but give long sermons on Sanatan values. We have no issue with anyone’s food habits, but when it comes to the Opposition, the Prime Minister uses lies to turn our meals into a national controversy.”

Rahul Gandhi–Lalu Yadav’s Champaran Mutton Controversy

The recent row over NDA’s mutton banquets follows barely a year after a controversy broke out around Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav. One such video emerged of the Congress leader and the RJD supremo preparing the popular Champaran mutton dish in Bihar, with Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Priyanka Gandhi watching in August last year. The leaders were seen sitting together, laughing, and having the meal in the video that was also shared by Rahul Gandhi, welcomed by many party supporters as a rare show of friendship.



But BJP leaders and right-wing organizations launched a strong attack on the video, saying it was an insult to Hindu traditions because it was allegedly made at Sawan. BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged the Congress and RJD leaders of intentionally posting the video after Sawan had concluded on August 31.

“They waited for convenience for Sawan to conclude before showcasing their culinary arts,” Patra wrote on social media.

Food had been used as a political tool against the Opposition previously as well. Tejashwi Yadav was at it earlier in 2024 when he was attacked for allegedly eating fish during Navratri. The incident was painted as one of “disrespecting religious feelings” by NDA leaders and an excuse to turn food choice into a campaign issue.

Why Food Politics is a topic of debate in Bihar?

The ongoing Vegetarian vs non-vegetarian food debates and hot discussions are closely associated with culture, caste and religion in Bihar. While upper-caste Hindus follow strict vegetarianism during religious months, other portions of the population in Bihar, especially OBCs, Dalits, and minorities habitually eat non-vegetarian food, mainly dishes like Champaran mutton.

BJP may stress vegetarianism and the party has previously targeted Opposition party leaders for eating meat during festivities. Yet, now it is the NDA’s own mutton parties during Sawan that have led to accusations of hypocrisy. “What was wrong that Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav prepared mutton?” an RJD spokesperson recently questioned, noting that food choices are being politicized only when it is convenient to the ruling coalition.

Shifting Narrative Ahead of Bihar Polls

Notably, Congress and RJD have not tried to take the newest controversy too far. Krishna Allabaru, Congress in-charge, said that food is a matter of individual choice and shouldn’t be politicized. Food politics may attract front page coverage, experts are of the opinion that it may fail to leave a lasting impression on voters this year, considering that such issues as unemployment, law-and-order are the ones which rule the political landscape of Bihar.

