Monday, April 14, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Bihar Elections: RJD, Congress To Hold Key Seat-Sharing Talks On April 15

Bihar Elections: RJD, Congress To Hold Key Seat-Sharing Talks On April 15

RJD-Congress meeting is expected to take place at Kharge's residence. On April 20, the Congress president is also expected to address a public rally in Bihar's Buxar district.

Tejashwi YadavYadav, Rahul Gandhi


Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is going to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on April 15 (Tuesday) to discuss seat-sharing talks and the alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Bihar elections, RJD MP Manoj Jha said on Monday.

With the Bihar Assembly elections expected to take place in roughly six months, all the political parties have ramped up preparations. RJD, known as Congress’s “oldest ally” in Bihar, is also part of the INDIA bloc.

The RJD-Congress meeting is expected to take place at Kharge’s residence. On April 20, the Congress president is also expected to address a public rally in Bihar’s Buxar district.

“This is a formal meeting. If we look at the allies of the Congress party, RJD has been the oldest ally as of now. In this formal meeting, the entire scenario will be discussed,” RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha told ANI in Delhi.

Saying that the “entire context” of Bihar will be discussed in the meeting, Jha added, “This meeting has been scheduled keeping in view the entire context of Bihar, and since the elections are now about 6-8 months away, it will be discussed.”

Migration Issue

Notably, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the issue of migration in Bihar, taking out the ‘Naukri do’ rally to urge the state government to stop migration and facilitate job creation for the youth. On April 7, Kumar was joined by Rahul Gandhi in Begusair for the yatra.

Earlier on March 30, while sounding the poll bugle for the party in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed former bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav of presiding over a “jungle raj” and corruption between 1990-2005. Since his meeting on March 30, Shah is also going to spend two days a month in Bihar to prepare for the polls.

“What did Lalu Yadav’s government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav’s government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as ‘Jungle Raj’ in the history of Bihar,” the Home Minister said.

On April 13, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the NDA meeting to discuss the assembly elections. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary was also present.

A high stakes battle is expected to take place in Bihar, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); consisting of Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and the Bharatiya Janata Party fighting against the Mahagathbandan; consisting of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and left parties.

The elections in the state are expected to take place between October-November, however the dates for the polls have not been announced yet.

(With ANI Inputs)

