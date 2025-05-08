Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
  Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says 'Nation First' Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says ‘Nation First’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

A groom in Bihar delayed his wedding by two hours to participate in a nationwide civil defence drill, stating the nation comes before personal celebrations.

Bihar Groom Delays Wedding For National Mock Drill, Says ‘Nation First’ Amid India-Pakistan Tensions


As India conducted nationwide civil defence drills on May 7 amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, one man from Bihar decided that duty to the nation outweighed even his own wedding.

Sushant Kushwaha, a resident of Purnia district, delayed his baraat by over two hours to participate in Operation Abhyaas, the mock drill simulating air strikes, search-and-rescue missions, and emergency protocols held across 244 districts nationwide.

‘Nation Comes First, Even on My Wedding Day’

Kushwaha was originally scheduled to leave with his wedding procession at 6 PM, travelling 40 km to Araria. However, he informed his family in advance that he would participate in the security exercise first.

“It is my wedding today but that is not the only reason I feel proud. Today, the Indian Army launched missile strikes on Pakistan’s terror bases. I am honored to be part of this national preparedness,” Kushwaha told NDTV.

Inspired by Soldiers and Operation Sindoor

The young groom said he drew inspiration from soldiers who often leave important family events, including weddings, to defend the nation.

“Soldiers leave wedding venues to go and fight at the border. If the situation demands, we must be ready to do the same,” he said, reinforcing the spirit of national service.

The civil defence drills coincided with Operation Sindoor, the Indian military’s targeted missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

Operation Abhyaas: Nationwide Preparedness Amid Real Tensions

The mock drills were designed to test civil response during wartime-like scenarios, including simulated air raids and fire emergencies. These drills, conducted across India on May 7, emphasized readiness at both civilian and institutional levels.

Kushwaha’s decision to participate, despite the personal significance of the day, gained admiration locally and online as a gesture of patriotism at a time when India is asserting its stance against cross-border terrorism.

Wedding Went On—After Duty Was Done

After successfully completing the drill, Kushwaha returned home and left with the baraat around 8 PM, two hours behind schedule. The celebrations resumed, but the sense of national pride added a deeper meaning to the day.

ALSO READ: Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

