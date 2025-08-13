Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing video from Bettiah’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bihar shows hospital staff dragging a dead body up a flight of stairs. The body was reportedly recovered from Bettiah Nautan Road in Palam City and sent for post-mortem. Police took custody of the unidentified corpse before transferring it to the hospital. Eyewitnesses claimed that instead of using an available stretcher, staff dragged the body to the post-mortem room. The footage, now widely shared on social media, has triggered outrage and raised serious questions about the hospital’s treatment of the deceased.

बेतिया के एक हॉस्पिटल में पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को सीढ़ियों पर घसीटा गया. बिहार में कैसी सरकार है जो मरने के बाद भी बेइज्जत करने में कसर नहीं छोड़ती? pic.twitter.com/eFbnuMD011 — Jumle Aazam (@jumleaazam) August 12, 2025

Locals Cite Pattern of Negligence at GMCH

Residents of the area said this was not the first instance of negligence at GMCH. They recalled a recent case where a video showed children pushing their ailing father on a stretcher for treatment. Locals alleged that such acts point to repeated insensitivity and mismanagement by the hospital staff. An eyewitness of the latest incident said, “The body was dragged to the post-mortem house in full view of people. This has hurt the sentiments of the community.” They added that the sight had deeply disturbed residents and further eroded public trust in the hospital.

Hospital Administration Remains Silent

Despite the public outrage, the GMCH administration has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Locals criticised the hospital management for failing to address the matter promptly and for showing a lack of accountability. They alleged that senior health officials have ignored similar complaints in the past, allowing negligence to continue unchecked.

The lack of response from the authorities has further fuelled criticism, with residents demanding strict action against those responsible. Social media users have also called for an inquiry into hospital practices and treatment of patients and the deceased.

