LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video from Bettiah’s Government Medical College and Hospital shows staff dragging a dead body up the stairs instead of using a stretcher. Locals allege repeated negligence at the hospital, while authorities remain silent on the incident.

Bihar Hospital Dead Body Controversy
Bihar Hospital Dead Body Controversy

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 13, 2025 09:05:23 IST

A disturbing video from Bettiah’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bihar shows hospital staff dragging a dead body up a flight of stairs. The body was reportedly recovered from Bettiah Nautan Road in Palam City and sent for post-mortem. Police took custody of the unidentified corpse before transferring it to the hospital. Eyewitnesses claimed that instead of using an available stretcher, staff dragged the body to the post-mortem room. The footage, now widely shared on social media, has triggered outrage and raised serious questions about the hospital’s treatment of the deceased.

Locals Cite Pattern of Negligence at GMCH

Residents of the area said this was not the first instance of negligence at GMCH. They recalled a recent case where a video showed children pushing their ailing father on a stretcher for treatment. Locals alleged that such acts point to repeated insensitivity and mismanagement by the hospital staff. An eyewitness of the latest incident said, “The body was dragged to the post-mortem house in full view of people. This has hurt the sentiments of the community.” They added that the sight had deeply disturbed residents and further eroded public trust in the hospital.

Hospital Administration Remains Silent

Despite the public outrage, the GMCH administration has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. Locals criticised the hospital management for failing to address the matter promptly and for showing a lack of accountability. They alleged that senior health officials have ignored similar complaints in the past, allowing negligence to continue unchecked.

The lack of response from the authorities has further fuelled criticism, with residents demanding strict action against those responsible. Social media users have also called for an inquiry into hospital practices and treatment of patients and the deceased.

Must Read: Ahead of 79th Independence Day, National Capital Tightens Security Checks

Tags: Bihar Hospital Dead BodyGMCH

RELATED News

Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR

LATEST NEWS

Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Chief Justice BR Gavai Assures Review Of Stray Dog Ban In Delhi NCR
IKEA Cafe Opens In Delhi, Here’s What You Must Not Miss
⁠Why Staying Up Late Could Be Quietly Damaging Your Health
India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened
Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage
Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage
Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage
Bihar Hospital Staff Caught Dragging Dead Body, Video Sparks Outrage

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?