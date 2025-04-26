Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre’s Directive Following Pahalgam Attack

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, issued a clear directive to all Chief Ministers on Thursday to identify and remove all Pakistani nationals, except for those under certain exempted categories such as long-term visas or special permits.

Bihar, Karnataka Begin Deportation Of Pakistani Nationals After Centre's Directive Following Pahalgam Attack


In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Central Government has directed all Indian states and Union Territories to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing in the country. Acting swiftly on this advisory, the Bihar and Karnataka governments have initiated the deportation process.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, issued a clear directive to all Chief Ministers on Thursday to identify and remove all Pakistani nationals, except for those under certain exempted categories such as long-term visas or special permits. This move follows the Centre’s decision to suspend all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

Bihar Begins Identifying Pakistani Citizens

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary confirmed that the state has begun implementing the Centre’s instructions. “We are continuously working under the directions of the Central Government. We will identify Pakistani nationals living in Bihar and send them back. Under all circumstances, Pakistani citizens must return,” Choudhary told India Today. He further called for national unity and condemned politicisation of the issue.

Karnataka Orders Action Across All Districts

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also confirmed compliance with the MHA directive. “We have issued instructions to the Superintendents of Police across all districts to identify Pakistani nationals and ask them to leave immediately,” he said, adding that the process is underway though the exact number of Pakistani nationals is yet to be determined.

All Pakistani Citizens Ordered to Leave by April 27

The Government of India has mandated that all Pakistani citizens residing in India must leave the country by April 27. Those in India on medical visas have been granted a short extension until April 29.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals and issued a strong advisory urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan in the current security climate.

This strict measure follows a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was convened in response to the Pahalgam terror incident.

