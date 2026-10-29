Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Check Patna, Gaya, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival observed by many married women who pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, the recitation of the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and customary prayers are central to the observance.

An official government holiday listing includes Karaka Chaturthi, also known as Karwa Chauth, on October 29. However, moonrise and puja timings are calculated for individual locations, so devotees should consult a local Panchang for the timings applicable to their city.

Bihar Karwa Chauth 2026: Moonrise Time In Patna

In Patna, the Moon is expected to rise at approximately 7:52 PM IST on October 29, according to the city-specific calendar published by Drik Panchang. This is an astronomical and Panchang-based estimate, not a government-issued moonrise announcement.

The predicted time can differ in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia and other parts of Bihar because moonrise depends on geographical location. Buildings, trees, haze and cloud cover may also affect when the Moon becomes visible from a particular spot.

Devotees should check a location-specific forecast before deciding when to complete their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Gaya And Other Cities

Women observing Karwa Chauth in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga should refer to a local Panchang or astronomical forecast for their city. Their moonrise times may differ from Patna’s estimate, and a single statewide timing should not be assumed.

Published city-wise calendars and reports can also differ by several minutes. For this reason, readers should confirm their local timing before the evening rituals rather than relying on estimates for another district.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

For Patna, Drik Panchang lists the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat from approximately 5:10 PM to 6:27 PM on October 29. The timing is based on a city-specific Panchang and should be checked against a trusted local calendar if family or regional customs prescribe a different observance.

The evening rituals traditionally include worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers. After sighting the Moon, devotees perform the customary offering and complete the fast. Practices can vary between families and communities.

Why City-Wise Moonrise Timings Matter

Bihar’s cities do not necessarily share the same moonrise time. Geographical differences influence when the Moon rises, while local visibility conditions may delay the first sighting.

Those observing Karwa Chauth should therefore consult a reliable Panchang or astronomical forecast for their own location. The date is supported by an official holiday listing, while the moonrise and puja timings cited here are published calendar estimates not government-certified timings.