72-year-old singer Sharda Sinha, who has sung over 62 Chhath songs, has been admitted to the ICU at AIIMS-Delhi

Renowned Bihari folk singer Padma Vibhushan Sharda Sinha has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to a decline in her health. The 72-year-old artist, affectionately known as ‘Bihar Kokila,’ is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as reported by local media.

Sinha, celebrated for her contribution to Chhath songs—over 62 in total, which are performed during the Chhath Puja—had been unwell for several days, with her condition worsening on Saturday morning.

In response to her hospitalization, her fans and well-wishers have been offering prayers and conducting pujas for her swift recovery. In Gopalganj, Bihar, where Sinha has held numerous concerts, special prayers were organized at a temple to seek blessings for her health.

Sharda Sinha, a distinguished singer of Maithili and Bhojpuri genres, has been active in the music scene since 1980. Recently, she faced personal tragedy with the passing of her husband, Braj Kishore, due to a brain hemorrhage after 54 years of marriage.

Her discography includes nine albums released by major music labels such as HMV, Tips, and T-Series. Some of her notable songs include ‘Kahe Toh Se Sajna’ from Maine Pyar Kiya, ‘Taar Bijli’ from Gangs Of Wasseypur, and ‘Babul’ from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Before receiving the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, Sharda Sinha was honored with the Padma Shri in 1991, highlighting her significant contributions to Indian music.