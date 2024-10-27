Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha Admitted To Delhi AIIMS Emergency Ward

72-year-old singer Sharda Sinha, who has sung over 62 Chhath songs, has been admitted to the ICU at AIIMS-Delhi

‘Bihar Kokila’ Sharda Sinha Admitted To Delhi AIIMS Emergency Ward

Renowned Bihari folk singer Padma Vibhushan Sharda Sinha has been admitted to AIIMS-Delhi due to a decline in her health. The 72-year-old artist, affectionately known as ‘Bihar Kokila,’ is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as reported by local media.

Sinha, celebrated for her contribution to Chhath songs—over 62 in total, which are performed during the Chhath Puja—had been unwell for several days, with her condition worsening on Saturday morning.

In response to her hospitalization, her fans and well-wishers have been offering prayers and conducting pujas for her swift recovery. In Gopalganj, Bihar, where Sinha has held numerous concerts, special prayers were organized at a temple to seek blessings for her health.

Sharda Sinha, a distinguished singer of Maithili and Bhojpuri genres, has been active in the music scene since 1980. Recently, she faced personal tragedy with the passing of her husband, Braj Kishore, due to a brain hemorrhage after 54 years of marriage.

Her discography includes nine albums released by major music labels such as HMV, Tips, and T-Series. Some of her notable songs include ‘Kahe Toh Se Sajna’ from Maine Pyar Kiya, ‘Taar Bijli’ from Gangs Of Wasseypur, and ‘Babul’ from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Before receiving the Padma Vibhushan in 2018, Sharda Sinha was honored with the Padma Shri in 1991, highlighting her significant contributions to Indian music.

Filed under

Bihari folk singer padma vibhushan Sharda Sinha
Advertisement

Also Read

Potential Trouble for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Trump Returns

Potential Trouble for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if Trump Returns

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Denied Entry to Australia Ahead of Tour

Conservative Commentator Candace Owens Denied Entry to Australia Ahead of Tour

Amit Shah Unveils Passenger Terminal At Petrapole In West Bengal

Amit Shah Unveils Passenger Terminal At Petrapole In West Bengal

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Kamala to Vote for Kamala? US VP’s Namesake Shares Funny Mix-Ups

Entertainment

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Taylor Swift Thrills New Orleans with Back-to-Back Shows, Surprises & Stars

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Swift’s Surprise Duet: Sabrina Carpenter Joins for an Unforgettable “Espresso”

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Did Beyoncé COPY Amber Rose’s Speech For Kamala Harris Rally? American Model Accuses

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox