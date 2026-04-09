Bihar’s New CM: Who Is Samrat Chaudhary, Senior BJP Leader And Key OBC Figure Likely To Lead After Nitish Kumar?

Bihar appears ready for a new political era, as the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will probably resign in the coming days, between April 13 and 14, thus ending his extraordinary period in office, which will have lasted almost twenty years. It should be noted that this is happening as he is preparing to enter the national arena by getting elected in the Rajya Sabha.

As per reports, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislative party will hold an urgent meeting after he resigns in order to appoint a new head. In essence, this process reflects not only a change in leadership but also a redistribution of powers, since the BJP will take its place among the major players.

On the whole, Kumar’s entry into Delhi could be seen as his next step toward becoming more prominent in national politics. However, his departure from Patna creates a serious political gap, and the NDA wants to fill it soon enough.

Is Samrat Chaudhary a Forerunner?

At the heart of this transition is Samrat Chaudhary, the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister, who has established himself as the forerunner to take charge of the chief minister’s position. According to sources, Chaudhary has reportedly already started discussing his candidacy with the national-level leaders of the BJP in New Delhi.

This appointment will be a milestone in the BJP’s journey in Bihar, where the BJP wants to establish its supremacy in governing the state through the NDA platform. Other candidates might come into play; however, Chaudhary stands out with his organizational skills and politics as well as his caste equation.

The BJP’s approach seems to be geared towards building its support base and making sure there is a seamless transfer of power.

Who is Samrat Chaudhary?

Samrat Chaudhary is a veteran politician who has been active in Bihar’s politics for years now. He was born in 1968 and started his career as a politician in the 1990s. Chaudhary has served in several significant ministerial positions in Bihar across the years.

As of now, Chaudhary serves as the Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister of Bihar, while also having served as a minister in departments such as agriculture, urban development, and panchayati raj under different regimes. His long history in Bihar politics has made him very familiar with different government systems and processes.

Chaudhary has previously belonged to parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Janata Dal (United), but is currently a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Decoding BJP’s OBC Outreach and Political Calculus

Both the potential promotion of Chaudhary as well as the issues surrounding him are as significant politically in terms of caste politics and politics of elections. Chaudhary is a well-known political leader from the community of Kushwaha/Koeri, which is a significant OBC community in Bihar.

The appointment of Chaudhary as the president of the BJP in Bihar in 2023 has been widely perceived as an effort by the BJP to strengthen its attempts at wooing the OBC community, which is a crucial section of voters in the state. This will enable the BJP to consolidate its position amongst this crucial voter group in upcoming polls.

It seems that BJP is trying very hard to keep a balance between caste equations and leadership abilities and Chaudhary fits both criteria.

What’s the Role of JD(U) in New Power Structure

Whereas BJP seems ready to assume the position of power, the change of guard is not likely to marginalize the role played by the Janata Dal (United). The party led by Nitish Kumar will seek to retain its presence in the government through negotiation of key positions like those of the Deputy Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker.

Some recent statements made by the senior member of JD(U), Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, seem to indicate a possible change in the equation of power, wherein BJP becomes the “elder partner” of the coalition government. This is in contrast to the situation that was seen earlier, wherein the JD(U) became the partner who got the portfolio of chief minister.

Nishant Kumar: A Political Speculation?

In the wake of these speculations, there have also been some rumors regarding Nishant Kumar, the son of Nitish Kumar. Some slogans that have been heard in support of Nishant Kumar during a recent public gathering have brought him into limelight.

But most observers feel that Nishant does not have any legislative experience yet, which is essential for becoming the chief minister.

Is this a Turning Point in Bihar Politics?

In the next few days, the situation in Bihar politics is likely to become crucial. With Nitish Kumar taking his talents to the larger arena and Samrat Chaudhary poised to succeed him, it is evident that there is a new strategy in place for Bihar politics.

With the developments happening as expected, it will be a game-changer for the NDA in Bihar politics and will determine what lies ahead. As of now, all the attention is on the meeting of the NDA in Bihar to announce their choice of the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

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