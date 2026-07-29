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Home > India News > Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities

Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities

Bihar Police face backlash after a man residing in Russia for four months claims his name was falsely added to a protest FIR.

A Bihar man living in Russia for 4 months alleges he was falsely named in a police FIR, sparking online outrage. (Source:Instagram)
A Bihar man living in Russia for 4 months alleges he was falsely named in a police FIR, sparking online outrage. (Source:Instagram)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 19:12 IST

Student protests over the NEET paper leak controversy show no signs of dying down. Instead, they have taken a fresh turn as authorities face criticism for allegedly named individuals in FIRs who were not even present at the demonstration site. In a surprising development, a Bihar resident has alleged that he was named in an FIR related to last week’s NEET paper leak protest—despite having been in Russia for the last four months.

What  Bihar Man Said About His Name in NEET Protest FIR

The news of Mohammad Sadaqat being named in the FIR related to the NEET protests has drawn widespread attention. In a video message purportedly recorded in Russia, Sadaqat claimed he has been out of the country for the past four months, making his inclusion in the FIR completely baseless. Questioning the police action, Sadaqat asked how his name could be listed when he was not even in India. According to reports, Sadaqat’s name was included by the Bihar Police in connection with a July 25 NEET protest held in Bahadurganj.

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Sadaqat Demands Fair Investigation

Demanding a fair investigation into the matter, Sadaqat urged authorities to immediately remove his name from the FIR. When news agency PTI contacted Kishanganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla regarding Sadaqat’s claim, the officer neither confirmed nor denied the allegation, stating instead that anyone with a grievance could approach the police station for redressal.

Meanwhile, on July 27, the Bihar Home Department issued a notification stating that the government would withdraw all FIRs and complaints related to student protests that occurred before 6:00 AM on July 26. The order also directed the release of all detained protesters.

Video Sparks Online Debate

After Sadaqat shared his video message online, the clip went viral, triggering a debate on social media over his claims. Many users criticized the authorities, alleging systemic flaws and religious targeting. One social media user commented, “This shows the gross state of our system and society.” Another user wrote, “They are targeting people based on religion. If courts don’t help fight injustice, people will take the law into their own hands, and then it will become a real problem.”

A third user questioned the police action: “How can the police file an FIR against a Muslim man from Bihar who has been in Russia for four months? It seems individuals are being targeted without any involvement or presence at the protest site.”

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Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities
Tags: Bihar NEET protest FIR controversyBihar police NEET protest FIR errorsMan in Russia named in Bihar FIRMohammad Sadaqat NEET protest FIR

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Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities
Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities
Bihar Man Living In Russia Booked Over NEET Protest, Seeks Clarification From Authorities
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