A viral video showing Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar allegedly being pushed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s security personnel has triggered a political controversy in Bihar. The incident has drawn sharp reactions from Janata Dal (United), which has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

The incident reportedly took place during an official visit to Vaishali district. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Nishant Kumar were reviewing preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit.

Viral Video Shows Security Personnel Pushing Nishant Kumar

The video circulating on social media shows a security personnel pushing Nishant Kumar backwards as he walks behind Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The footage quickly attracted attention and raised questions over the treatment of the state health minister during an official programme. Reacting to the incident, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar urged Bihar Police to examine the footage and take appropriate action.

“The video that has surfaced is absolutely disheartening. Police headquarters should seriously initiate proceedings to ascertain whether that was a deliberate move,” he told reporters.

He also pointed out that Nishant Kumar was the minister in charge of Vaishali and had accompanied the Chief Minister to review preparations for PM Modi’s visit. “Such an act against him is a matter of concern for everyone,” he added.

JD(U) Warns Against Spreading False Narratives

Neeraj Kumar also warned people against spreading misleading claims about the incident on social media. “The combination of Nishant Kumar and Samrat Choudhary is remarkable. There is no question of disrespecting him,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary played down the controversy. He suggested that the security personnel might not have noticed Nishant Kumar while managing the Chief Minister’s security.

“He did not push him intentionally. I believe no security personnel will do such a thing intentionally to Nishant Kumar, or for that matter, any other minister,” he said.

Bihar Police Calls Incident ‘Human Error’

Amid the growing controversy, Bihar Police’s Special Security Group (SSG), responsible for the Chief Minister’s security, issued a statement explaining the incident. According to the SSG, an inquiry found that the incident occurred due to “human error” while personnel were following security protocols for the Chief Minister.

The security group also highlighted that it had provided protection to Nishant Kumar for nearly two decades until a few months ago. The explanation came after the video triggered questions about the conduct of security personnel and the alleged treatment of a serving state minister.