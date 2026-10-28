LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: The Bihar Legislative Council election has produced closely fought contests across the state’s Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. The BJP, RJD, JD(U), Jan Suraaj Party and Independent candidates have featured prominently in the results. Check the constituency-wise winner list, winning margins, leading candidates and latest counting updates.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 11:19 IST

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Elections were held for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats on October 23, covering four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies. Counting began on October 27, with the preferential voting system extending the process in some seats. Reports published on October 28 confirmed victories in several constituencies, while the final result for Kosi Graduates’ remained unconfirmed in the latest updates reviewed.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List

The following constituency-wise list separates reported winners from contests for which a final result could not be confirmed.

You Might Be Interested In

Graduates’ Constituencies

  • Patna Graduates’ Constituency: JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar was reported to have won the seat.

  • Darbhanga Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar was reported to have won, defeating RJD-backed Anil Kumar Jha by 237 votes.

  • Tirhut Graduates’ Constituency: Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi was reported to have won after a contest involving JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha.

  • Kosi Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav was reported to be leading RJD candidate Nitesh Kumar. A final winner and margin could not be confirmed in the latest reports reviewed.

Teachers’ Constituencies

  • Patna Teachers’ Constituency: RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh was reported to have won, defeating BJP-backed incumbent Nawal Kishore Yadav.

  • Darbhanga Teachers’ Constituency: Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai won by 324 votes against Congress candidate Madan Mohan Jha.

  • Tirhut Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won with 2,945 votes, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Jha, who received 2,351 votes. The winning margin was 594 votes.

  • Saran Teachers’ Constituency: Independent candidate Rahul Raj was reported to have won, receiving 4,827 votes and defeating his nearest rival by 1,815 votes.

Result status: Seven constituency outcomes were reported in the sources reviewed, while the final result for Kosi Graduates’ could not be independently confirmed. Reported leads should not be treated as final victories.

Bihar MLC Election 2026: Latest Counting Updates

The results have delivered victories to candidates from different political backgrounds, including the BJP, RJD, JD(U), Jan Suraaj Party and Independents.

In Patna, JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar was reported to have won the Graduates’ seat, while RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh secured the Teachers’ constituency. The result in the Teachers’ seat ended BJP-backed Nawal Kishore Yadav’s long run representing the constituency, according to media reports.

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai secured the Darbhanga Teachers’ seat, defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes. The BJP also won the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency through Narendra Prasad Singh, who finished 594 votes ahead of Independent candidate Bhushan Jha. Independent candidate Rahul Raj was reported to have won the Saran Teachers’ seat.

In the Graduates’ constituencies, Sarvesh Kumar was reported to have won Darbhanga, while Banshidhar Brajwasi was reported to have won Tirhut. The latest available update for Kosi showed BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav leading RJD’s Nitesh Kumar, but a final result remained unconfirmed in the reports reviewed.

How Many Seats Were Contested In Bihar MLC Election 2026?

Eight Bihar Legislative Council seats were contested: four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies.

The Graduates’ constituencies were Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi. The Teachers’ constituencies were Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. Polling took place on October 23, and counting began on October 27.

These elections differ from Assembly elections because voting is restricted to eligible registered graduates or teachers, depending on the constituency. The results therefore reflect support among these specific groups rather than the general electorate of Bihar.

Why Is Bihar MLC Vote Counting Taking Time?

The Bihar Legislative Council elections use proportional representation through the single transferable vote (STV) system. Voters rank candidates according to their preferences, and candidates must meet the prescribed quota to be elected.

If no candidate reaches the required quota through first-preference votes, additional counting rounds and transfers of preferences may be necessary. This can extend the process, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

A candidate leading during an early round is not automatically the winner. The result becomes final only after the required counting procedure is completed and the returning officer declares the winner.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: When Will All Results Be Declared?

Polling took place on October 23, and counting began on October 27. Reports available on October 28 indicated that results had been declared in several constituencies, while the final status of the Kosi Graduates’ contest still required confirmation.

The complete winner list should be updated once the remaining result is officially declared. Readers should rely on announcements from the returning officers and the Election Commission of India for confirmed constituency-wise results.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates
Tags: Bihar MLC Election Result 2026

RELATED News

UP MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Child Not Improving in Therapy? Why a Full Child Psychological Assessment Should Come First, as Indian-Origin Parents Abroad Seek Online Help

Delhi Riots Case: High Court Upholds 7-Year Jail Term For 5 Convicted Men

‘Fake Degree’ Tweet To Go, ‘Blackmailer’ Video To Be Blocked? Delhi High Court Pulls Up Mahua Moitra, Subhash Garg

LATEST NEWS

Why More Businesses Are Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Watch Video: Overcrowded Sleeper Bus Carrying Up To 200 Passengers Overturns On Ganga Expressway, 20 Injured

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

WPL 2027 Auction: When And Where To Watch The Women’s Premier League Auction? Check TV And Live Streaming Details

When Will Free Fire India Be Available To Download? Check Details, Features And Everything You Need To Know

No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled

Caught On Cam: Living With Death! Fearless Fisherman Handles Giant Snakes While Catching Fish, Onlookers Ask If They’re Venomous

Leopard Snatches Child From Outside Home In Lakhimpur, Mother Chases It Screaming, Locals Blame Taparpurwa Forest Officials- What happened Next?

Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates
Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates
Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates
Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates
Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

QUICK LINKS