Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Elections were held for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats on October 23, covering four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies. Counting began on October 27, with the preferential voting system extending the process in some seats. Reports published on October 28 confirmed victories in several constituencies, while the final result for Kosi Graduates’ remained unconfirmed in the latest updates reviewed.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List

The following constituency-wise list separates reported winners from contests for which a final result could not be confirmed.

Graduates’ Constituencies

Patna Graduates’ Constituency: JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar was reported to have won the seat.

Darbhanga Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Sarvesh Kumar was reported to have won, defeating RJD-backed Anil Kumar Jha by 237 votes.

Tirhut Graduates’ Constituency: Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajwasi was reported to have won after a contest involving JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha.

Kosi Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav was reported to be leading RJD candidate Nitesh Kumar. A final winner and margin could not be confirmed in the latest reports reviewed.

Teachers’ Constituencies

Patna Teachers’ Constituency: RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh was reported to have won, defeating BJP-backed incumbent Nawal Kishore Yadav.

Darbhanga Teachers’ Constituency: Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai won by 324 votes against Congress candidate Madan Mohan Jha.

Tirhut Teachers’ Constituency: BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won with 2,945 votes, defeating Independent candidate Bhushan Jha, who received 2,351 votes. The winning margin was 594 votes.

Saran Teachers’ Constituency: Independent candidate Rahul Raj was reported to have won, receiving 4,827 votes and defeating his nearest rival by 1,815 votes.

Result status: Seven constituency outcomes were reported in the sources reviewed, while the final result for Kosi Graduates’ could not be independently confirmed. Reported leads should not be treated as final victories.

Bihar MLC Election 2026: Latest Counting Updates

The results have delivered victories to candidates from different political backgrounds, including the BJP, RJD, JD(U), Jan Suraaj Party and Independents.

In Patna, JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar was reported to have won the Graduates’ seat, while RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh secured the Teachers’ constituency. The result in the Teachers’ seat ended BJP-backed Nawal Kishore Yadav’s long run representing the constituency, according to media reports.

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai secured the Darbhanga Teachers’ seat, defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes. The BJP also won the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency through Narendra Prasad Singh, who finished 594 votes ahead of Independent candidate Bhushan Jha. Independent candidate Rahul Raj was reported to have won the Saran Teachers’ seat.

In the Graduates’ constituencies, Sarvesh Kumar was reported to have won Darbhanga, while Banshidhar Brajwasi was reported to have won Tirhut. The latest available update for Kosi showed BJP candidate Dr N.K. Yadav leading RJD’s Nitesh Kumar, but a final result remained unconfirmed in the reports reviewed.

How Many Seats Were Contested In Bihar MLC Election 2026?

Eight Bihar Legislative Council seats were contested: four Graduates’ constituencies and four Teachers’ constituencies.

The Graduates’ constituencies were Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi. The Teachers’ constituencies were Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. Polling took place on October 23, and counting began on October 27.

These elections differ from Assembly elections because voting is restricted to eligible registered graduates or teachers, depending on the constituency. The results therefore reflect support among these specific groups rather than the general electorate of Bihar.

Why Is Bihar MLC Vote Counting Taking Time?

The Bihar Legislative Council elections use proportional representation through the single transferable vote (STV) system. Voters rank candidates according to their preferences, and candidates must meet the prescribed quota to be elected.

If no candidate reaches the required quota through first-preference votes, additional counting rounds and transfers of preferences may be necessary. This can extend the process, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

A candidate leading during an early round is not automatically the winner. The result becomes final only after the required counting procedure is completed and the returning officer declares the winner.

Bihar MLC Election Result 2026: When Will All Results Be Declared?

Polling took place on October 23, and counting began on October 27. Reports available on October 28 indicated that results had been declared in several constituencies, while the final status of the Kosi Graduates’ contest still required confirmation.

The complete winner list should be updated once the remaining result is officially declared. Readers should rely on announcements from the returning officers and the Election Commission of India for confirmed constituency-wise results.