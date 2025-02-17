Bihar Pilgrims Navigate 275 km Via Ganga To Avoid Maha Kumbh Traffic

Instead of getting stuck in gridlock, they chose to traverse the Ganga River in a motorized boat, covering an impressive 275 kilometers from Buxar to Prayagraj.

As highways leading to Prayagraj became choked with traffic due to the massive influx of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, seven young men from Kamhariya village in Bihar’s Buxar district took an unconventional route to reach the sacred site. Instead of getting stuck in gridlock, they chose to traverse the Ganga River in a motorized boat, covering an impressive 275 kilometers from Buxar to Prayagraj.

A Unique Journey on the Ganga

The group, consisting of skilled boatmen—Manu Chaudhary, Sumant, Sandeep, Sukhdev, Aadu, Ravindra, and Ramesh—set sail on February 11. Their vessel, typically used by Manu for ferrying passengers at Kotwa Narayanpur in Ballia, became their mode of transport for this adventurous pilgrimage.

Interestingly, while road travelers relied on Google Maps to navigate through congested highways, the boatmen used the same tool to steer through the river’s twists and turns, even in the darkness of night. The real-time satellite view helped them avoid obstacles and stay on course.

A Well-Planned Expedition

This wasn’t just an impromptu escape from traffic; it was a carefully thought-out journey. Their boat was stocked with necessities, including a gas cylinder, stove, food, an extra engine, and a fuel reserve, ensuring they could sustain themselves throughout the voyage. The round trip spanned approximately 550 kilometers and lasted about 84 hours.

Upon reaching Prayagraj, they docked near pontoon bridge number 30 and completed the final stretch of their journey on foot. Despite the physically demanding trip, they successfully participated in the sacred snan (ritual bath) before beginning their return on February 13.

Cost-Effective and Efficient

Surprisingly, the entire journey was managed within a budget of ₹20,000, primarily spent on petrol. Compared to the stress and delays faced by road travelers, the boat expedition not only saved them time but also turned into a memorable adventure.

This remarkable voyage stands as a testament to their resourcefulness and determination, proving that sometimes, the road less traveled—or in this case, the river—can be the most rewarding path.

