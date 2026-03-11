LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Shocker: Speech-Impaired 17-Year-Old Boy, Who Mistakenly Cheered Abhishek Sharma's Wicket, Beaten To Death During T20 World Cup Final; Accused Still On The Run

Kundan was son of a farmer and youngest of four siblings. Impaired with speech disabilities, his cheer was misunderstood and the accused thrashed him to death.

Bihar teen killed during t20 world cup final match (Image: X)
Bihar teen killed during t20 world cup final match (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 11, 2026 16:22:02 IST

Bihar Speech Impaired Teenager Death: While the whole country was enjoying the epic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand on Sunday evening, a wrong cheer by a speech-impaired teenager wrote a heart-wrenching tale of barbarism in Bihar’s Vaishali.

Kundan, a 17-year-old from Jakkopur village under the Mahnar police station area, was reportedly watching the World Cup match on his cellphone with several other youngsters from his village when the incident occurred. 

Son of a local farmer, Brijkishor Rai, Kundan was a speech-impaired teenager by birth, reports stated. He was the youngest of four siblings. 

Kundan reportedly shouted in celebration when India lost a wicket during the match, said a villager. His reaction was misunderstood as a celebration of India’s loss by another youth who was also watching the match on the same cell phone. 

A verbal altercation ensued, which soon turned into a physical fight. The accused, identified as Kishan Kumar, then reportedly thrashed Kundan and left him severely injured. 

Bihar World Cup Final Shocker: Things Escalated Quickly 

His mother said that things escalated quickly.

“On March 8, Kundan went out of the house for some work. It is not known how he ended up near those people. Some boys from the village were watching the match on a cellphone. My son also started watching there,” she said.

She also alleged that as his son was speech-impaired, he was asked to move away by one of the youths, but he kept on watching the match with them. 

“When India’s first wicket fell, Kundan screamed. They thought he was happy about the wicket falling. The youths beat him up and smashed his head,” she alleged.

Soon after the brawl, locals took Kundan to the Mahnar Community Health Centre (CHC), where he was given primary care. However, his condition deteriorated, and he was referred to a higher centre, Hajipur Sadar Hospital, by the doctors. 

He was later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) as his condition turned critical. Kundan later died on the way to Patna early on Monday morning. 

“The incident of assault took place in a mutual dispute between two youths over watching cricket. During the altercation, Kundan fell on a stone after being pushed, which caused him serious injuries. He was being taken to the PMCH for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on the way,” Manhar SDPO Praveen Kumar said. 

Police have said that the forensic teams reached the spot to collect evidence, and several teams are formed to track the accused, who remained in the wind at the time of writing this story.

First published on: Mar 11, 2026 4:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS