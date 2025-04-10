Bihar Weather Crisis: 19 Dead In 48 Hours, Rabi Crops Destroyed

The extreme weather, which began on April 8, brought strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall, causing significant losses to wheat, mango, and litchi crops especially in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, and East Champaran.

Freak weather conditions have wreaked havoc across Bihar, claiming at least 19 lives in the past 48 hours and causing severe damage to crops and property. The unexpected thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes have left a trail of destruction in several districts, just weeks before the Rabi harvest.

According to official reports, fatalities have been reported from Begusarai (5), Darbhanga (5), Madhubani (3), Saharsa (2), Samastipur (2), Lakhisarai (1), and Gaya (1). In response, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased and directed officials to expedite relief and damage assessment efforts.

The extreme weather, which began on April 8, brought strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall, causing significant losses to wheat, mango, and litchi crops especially in Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, and East Champaran. Local farmers are facing heavy setbacks with their crops destroyed just ahead of harvest.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the severe conditions to a cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It has also warned of continued thunderstorms, lightning, and rain until April 12, with some areas likely to experience hailstorms and gusty winds.

The alert covers a vast region, including Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Jamui, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Patna, Nalanda, Nawada, Jehanabad, and Gaya.

In the capital city Patna, sudden evening showers on April 8 brought temporary relief from the heat but caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open areas during lightning, and secure loose objects. District administrations are currently monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency responses.

