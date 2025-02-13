Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bihar: Woman Leaves Abusive Husband, Marries Loan Recovery Agent

Loan agents frequently visited Indra's village to collect loan repayments. What started as a professional relationship soon turned into casual conversations, and over time, Indra and Pawan developed a romantic relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Bihar: Woman Leaves Abusive Husband, Marries Loan Recovery Agent


In Bihar, Indra Kumari’s marriage to Nakul Sharma in 2022 quickly turned into a nightmare. Nakul, an alcoholic, allegedly abused Indra physically and mentally. Unable to endure the constant torment, Indra felt trapped in her marriage and began searching for a way out.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During this time, she met Pawan Kumar Yadav, a loan recovery agent who worked for a finance company. Pawan frequently visited her village to collect loan repayments. What started as a professional relationship soon turned into casual conversations, and over time, Indra and Pawan developed a romantic relationship.

For five months, they kept their relationship secret. As their bond grew stronger, Indra made the life-changing decision to leave her abusive husband. On February 4, 2025, Indra and Pawan eloped to Asansol, West Bengal, where Indra’s aunt lived. After spending some time there, they returned to Jamui.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On February 11, 2025, they got married in a small, emotional ceremony at Bhutnath Temple near Tripurari Ghat, following traditional Hindu customs. The wedding video quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention.

While Pawan’s family accepted the marriage, Indra’s family strongly opposed it. They filed an FIR against Pawan, accusing him of abducting Indra. Despite the legal challenges and threats from her family, Indra stood by her decision, insisting she married Pawan willingly.

In response to the growing tension, Indra and Pawan sought protection from the local authorities, fearing retaliation from Indra’s family and backlash from the community.

While many sympathize with Indra’s escape from an abusive marriage, others criticize her decision to marry a loan shark. This case highlights serious issues like domestic violence and the difficulties women face when trying to break free from toxic relationships. It also raises questions about societal attitudes towards marriage and choice, particularly in rural India. Despite the criticism, Indra is determined to build a new life with Pawan, free from the violence of her past marriage.

ALSO READ: 19 Months After Arrest, Former Dean Of COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Gets Bail From Bombay HC

Filed under

BIHAR NEWS LOAN SHARK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Chartered Flight Carrying Ex- maharashtra Minister’s Son Recalled Mid-Air After Kidnapping Report

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

Banks’ Margins To Take 10 Bps Hit In FY26 Due To Rate Cuts: Fitch Ratings

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Entertainment

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Images

Leaked: Is Kim Kardashian Getting Married To Mathew Nozska? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox