Bijnor Man Stages Wife’s Murder As ‘Accident’, Wanted To Marry Her Sister

Upon interrogation, Ankit confessed to plotting Kiran’s murder. He revealed that since his sister-in-law had refused to marry him while he was still married to Kiran, he decided to eliminate his wife.

In a shocking case, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating his wife’s murder with the help of a friend so he could marry her sister, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ankit Kumar, conspired with his friend, Sachin Kumar, to run over his wife, Kiran, with a car. According to senior police officer Bharat Sonkar, Ankit had been married for five years but did not have children and wanted to marry his sister-in-law. However, his proposal was rejected, which allegedly drove him to plan his wife’s murder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Crime Orchestrated as Road Accident

Ankit initially filed a complaint on March 8, stating that his wife had died in a road accident while they were traveling from her parental home to their residence. He claimed that Kiran was hit by a speeding car after he had left her on the roadside to refuel his bike at a petrol pump.

Following his complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. Police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the vehicle involved, which belonged to Sachin, Ankit’s friend.

Confession and Arrests

Upon interrogation, Ankit confessed to plotting Kiran’s murder. He revealed that since his sister-in-law had refused to marry him while he was still married to Kiran, he decided to eliminate his wife.

Both Ankit and Sachin have been arrested, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice for the victim.

ALSO READ: Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said