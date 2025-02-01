Bikaner House Attachment Case: Patiala Court Orders Release Of Rs 92 Lakh

Delhi’s Patiala House Court ruled for the release of Rs. 92 lakh to M/s Enviro Infra Private Limited in an arbitration dispute involving Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court ruled on Saturday for the release of Rs. 92 lakh to M/s Enviro Infra Private Limited in an arbitration dispute involving Nagar Palika Nokha, Rajasthan.

The decision was issued by District Judge (Commercial) Vidya Prakash after reviewing arguments from both sides.

Nagar Palika had deposited the amount with the court the previous month following an attachment order on Bikaner House in New Delhi. This attachment was later suspended, conditional on the payment of the due amount. The High Court had already rejected Nagar Palika’s appeal against the trial court’s ruling.

The arbitration ruling, in favor of M/s Enviro Infra Private Limited, was related to work completed for Nagar Palika in 2011. On January 7, the court granted Nagar Palika additional time to secure a stay from the High Court, warning that failure to do so would result in the release of funds to the company. A previous conditional stay on Bikaner House’s attachment, granted on November 29, required Nagar Palika to deposit the due amount within a week.

This case pertains to the enforcement of an arbitral award in favor of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. The court recently reissued an attachment warrant for Bikaner House, which is owned by Nagar Palika Nokha. Advocate Sahil Garg, representing the decree-holder company, stated that the court had allowed a conditional stay, adding, “If the other party fails to deposit the FD, we will proceed with an application for the auction of the attached property, which now amounts to nearly one crore.”

The court had earlier issued an attachment order due to the Judgment Debtor’s (JD) failure to comply with its directives. Despite multiple opportunities, Nagar Palika did not submit an affidavit disclosing its assets.

Consequently, the court approved the issuance of attachment warrants against Bikaner House in New Delhi.

The court stated in an order dated September 18: “Since the award passed on January 21, 2020, in favor of M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd. for Rs. 50,31,512 remains unsatisfied, it is ordered that Nagar Palika, Nokha, State of Rajasthan, is prohibited and restrained from transferring or charging the property specified in the schedule annexed until further orders. Likewise, all persons are prohibited from receiving the same through purchase, gift, or any other means.”

The execution petition currently before the court seeks to enforce the arbitral award dated January 21, 2020, as issued by the Arbitral Tribunal. The court noted that Nagar Palika had filed a petition under Section 34 of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 (OMP(COMM) No. 178/2023, titled Nagar Palika, Nokha, State of Rajasthan v. M/s Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt. Ltd.) to challenge the award. However, this petition was dismissed on January 24, 2024.

The Counsel for the Decree Holder pressed for the issuance of attachment warrants against the immovable property of the Judgment Debtor, specifically Bikaner House, New Delhi.

