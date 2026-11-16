Bilkis Bano Case: Why Did Supreme Court Grant Bail to 2 Convicts After 17 Years in Jail? Here’s What the Court Said

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and granted them bail after noting that they have spent more than 17 years in prison. The court said their appeal raises questions of fact and law that require consideration. The relief was granted to Bipinchand Joshi and Pradip Modhiya, whose convictions and life sentences were upheld by the Bombay High Court in May 2017. The bench also considered Joshi’s severe physical disability while deciding their bail pleas.

The two men are among 11 convicts who had walked out of prison after the Gujarat government granted them remission. However, the Supreme Court struck down their premature release in January 2024, holding that the Gujarat government had no jurisdiction to grant remission in the case.

Supreme Court considers defence arguments over evidence against two convicts

During the bail hearing, the government’s lawyer opposed the pleas, citing the seriousness of the offences and the concurrent findings of the trial court and the Bombay High Court.

The defence, however, questioned the evidence linking the two men to the crime. Their lawyer told the Supreme Court that one of the appellants was not named in the initial First Information Report (FIR) and was implicated nearly three years after the incident.

During earlier hearings, the lawyer had also argued that the survivor did not name either petitioner in her police statement concerning the rape allegations or in the statement recorded by the doctor during her medical examination.

Supreme Court told no specific act was attributed to the appellants

The defence further submitted that no overt act had been attributed to Joshi or Modhiya. According to their lawyer, the only evidence against them was that they might have been present in the mob when the incident took place.

The Supreme Court had issued notice on their petition in an order passed in March this year. In its October 28 order, the bench granted them bail and suspended their life sentences, taking note of their long imprisonment and the issues raised in their appeal.

Supreme Court had earlier cancelled remission granted to all 11 convicts

The two appellants had surrendered after the Supreme Court, in January 2024, cancelled the remission granted to all 11 convicts. The court had directed them to return to prison within two weeks, and all 11 complied with the order.

Bilkis Bano had challenged the remission granted by the Gujarat government, and the Supreme Court held that her challenge was maintainable. It ruled that Gujarat had no jurisdiction to decide the remission applications in the case.

Supreme Court relief comes in case involving brutal 2002 crime

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped. Her three-year-old daughter was among seven members of her family who were killed.

The latest order concerns only the bail pleas of Joshi and Modhiya, who had challenged the Bombay High Court’s May 2017 judgment upholding their convictions and life imprisonment.

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