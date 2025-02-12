While bird flu is rare in humans, it is still crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions if you live in or near affected areas. If you're involved in poultry farming or regularly interact with birds, be sure to follow biosecurity guidelines to protect yourself and your animals.

Maharashtra is battling a serious bird flu outbreak, with over 7,000 poultry birds culled and 2,000 eggs destroyed since January 2024. The outbreak, driven by the H5N1 avian influenza virus, has spread to seven areas, predominantly affecting unorganised and backyard poultry farms. Authorities have sounded the alarm as the virus has also impacted wildlife, including tigers, leopards, vultures, and crows.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Areas Affected by Bird Flu in Maharashtra

The Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra has identified seven epicenters of the bird flu outbreak. The affected districts include Latur, Nanded, Nagpur, Thane, Raigad, and Chandrapur. In Chandrapur, for example, 2,065 birds were culled in response to an outbreak near a previously reported incident.

While most of the cases have been in backyard farms, there have been no reports of bird flu cases in organised poultry farms, thanks to stringent biosecurity measures taken by these farms to prevent exposure to migratory birds, a primary source of the virus.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maharashtra’s Response: Large-Scale Culling and Destruction

Maharashtra’s swift actions have included the culling of infected poultry and destruction of contaminated eggs. According to official sources, birds, eggs, and animal feed within a 5 km radius of infected areas are systematically destroyed to curb the spread. Additionally, the flu has already led to the death of 693 animals and birds, including cats and vultures housed in the Gorewada Rescue Center in Nagpur.

Bird Flu Spreads to Nearby States: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on High Alert

The situation is also escalating in neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where sudden chicken deaths have been linked to H5N1 infection. The Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and areas in Khammam and Sathupalli in Telangana have reported deaths in poultry. Samples from the dead chickens have been sent for testing, confirming avian influenza as the cause. Experts believe the virus is spread by migratory birds that visit during the winter season, contaminating water sources that poultry drink from.

What is Bird Flu?

Bird flu, or avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can sometimes infect humans. It spreads through direct contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces. While human-to-human transmission is rare, recent outbreaks in the US and Canada have led to human infections, raising concerns about the virus’s potential to spread further.

In the US, for instance, two people recently died from bird flu, underscoring the virus’s capacity to cause severe illness. Though these human infections are still rare, they highlight the risks of avian influenza as the virus continues to evolve.

Signs and Symptoms of Bird Flu

Bird flu symptoms in humans can range from mild to severe and include:

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

High fever

Fatigue

Cough and cold

Muscle aches

Sore throat

Nausea and vomiting

Runny or stuffy nose

Shortness of breath

If you experience any of these symptoms, especially if you’ve had exposure to birds or poultry, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly.

Should You Be Worried?

While the bird flu situation in Maharashtra and surrounding regions is concerning, health authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus. For now, poultry safety measures, including biosecurity protocols in organised poultry farms, have helped limit the scope of the outbreak.

However, the outbreak in wildlife and poultry farms serves as a reminder of the importance of hygiene, vigilance, and early detection to prevent a larger-scale spread. The situation requires careful monitoring, especially in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where additional cases are being reported.

Stay Informed and Take Precautions

While bird flu is rare in humans, it is still crucial to stay informed and take necessary precautions if you live in or near affected areas. If you’re involved in poultry farming or regularly interact with birds, be sure to follow biosecurity guidelines to protect yourself and your animals.

ALSO READ: Video- Journey To Maha Kumbh Turns Scary, Angry Devotees Pelt Stones At Overcrowded Train In Bihar After Unable To Board