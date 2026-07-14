Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal: Why Did a Delhi Police Constable Allegedly Shoot His Wife on a Delhi Road?

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead in the early hours of Monday after a domestic dispute went out of hand on a road in Kalyanpuri area of East Delhi. The victim has been identified as Priyanka Bhati, a Computer Science teacher at Prudence School in Ashok Vihar.

The accused, Manish Bhati, who was posted with the Anti-Theft Squad of the East district, is on the run. Police have launched a search operation and are checking CCTV footage to trace his movements. The incident was said to have occurred around 3 am, on Priyanka’s birthday.

CCTV Captures Couple’s Final Moments Before Shooting

The couple had been arguing at home before they left on a scooter sometime between 2 am and 3 am, investigators said. Police believe the argument continued as they travelled. CCTV footage retrieved from the site supposedly shows the couple halting their scooter on the roadside and getting off before indulging in yet another heated argument.

During the argument, Manish allegedly took out his service pistol and shot Priyanka in the chest. She fell down where she stood, and the accused ran away right after the shooting.

The police said a delivery executive who saw the woman lying in a pool of blood reported the incident and alerted the police.

Police Suspect Domestic Violence Before the Shooting

Investigators say the accused was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he returned home from duty Sunday night. Preliminary findings suggest that he allegedly attacked Priyanka during the argument.

Investigators were still trying to piece together the sequence of events, a senior police officer said. One theory is that Manish was taking Priyanka to a hospital or to get medicines after the alleged attack. But the couple reportedly stopped halfway, where another argument broke out, and the fatal shooting occurred.

Police are talking to relatives and people known to the couple to try to establish a motive.

Family Alleges Dowry Harassment Since Marriage

Priyanka’s family has accused Manish and his mother of harassing and abusing her since her marriage in 2023 for dowry demands.

The family said Priyanka had earlier lodged a complaint with the women’s cell regarding the alleged harassment. The issue was later settled by counselling and the involvement of relatives. They also alleged that Manish had repeatedly asked them for money even after the reconciliation. Police said the couple used to regularly fight over dowry and other domestic issues.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and police investigation is underway. The officers are looking at CCTV footage of the area and possible escape routes for the accused constable. The ongoing investigation also includes verification of the family’s claims of dowry harassment and domestic abuse. The motive for the killing and the exact sequence of events remain under investigation.