‘Biyah Kab Hua?’ Cute Interaction Between Tejaswi Yadav And Khan Sir In His Reception In Patna, Watch

In a rare personal reveal, celebrated educator and YouTube sensation Khan Sir hosted a grand reception in Patna on Monday, marking his recent marriage which had, until then, been kept away from public glare. Known for his sharp wit, unique teaching methods, and immense following among students across the country, Khan Sir had shared news of his wedding in a private video addressed to his students.

From Private Ceremony to Public Celebration

Staying true to his modest lifestyle, Khan Sir opted for a quiet nikah ceremony in May, attended only by close family members. It was only later, through a heartfelt message during one of his live classes, that he informed students of the development. “The wedding date had already been set,” he explained, “but then the conflict between India and Pakistan broke out. So we chose to keep it simple. My younger brothers requested my mother, and I couldn’t deny her.”

The bride, whose identity remains private, wore a traditional red lehenga with heavy embroidery, her face gently veiled under a matching dupatta. Khan Sir, often seen in casual attire during his classes, made a rare formal appearance in a black suit, complemented by a pink shirt and red tie.

Political Heavyweights and Scholars Join the Festivities

While the wedding may have been low-key, the reception turned out to be a glittering affair, drawing an eclectic mix of political dignitaries and academic stalwarts. Among those who attended were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Education Minister Sunil Kumar, Union Minister of State Raj Bhushan Nishad, and prominent leaders like Mukesh Sahni, Nitish Mishra and Sumit Kumar.

One of the lighter moments from the evening came when Tejashwi Yadav asked Khan Sir how he managed to plan his wedding so quietly. With his signature humour intact, Khan Sir responded, “Aap se hi seekhe hain” — drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

A Teacher Beyond the Classroom

Khan Sir’s rise from a local Patna educator to a national phenomenon has been built on authenticity, relatability, and an unshakable commitment to educating the youth. His decision to keep personal milestones away from the limelight is consistent with the image he has carefully cultivated — that of a teacher first, and everything else later.

As guests poured in to bless the newlyweds and as well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, one thing became clear: for Khan Sir, even a private celebration resonates loudly, simply because of the lives he continues to impact every single day.