BJD RS MP Patra Demands Special Status Category For Odisha, Says Government Must Not Turn Its Back

On the last day of Budget Session on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra demanded a special status category for Odisha, saying the state’s resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked, and the central government must not turn its back on Odisha.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Patra said, “I stand here today not just as a representative of Odisha, but as the voice of a state that has been abandoned by this Union Budget! This is not just neglect—this is an affront to four and half crore people of Odisha.”

He reminded the Upper House that the Odisha BJP in its 2014 election manifesto’s promised Special Category Status for Odisha.

“Eleven years later, where is that promise? Where is that status? Where is the justice?” Patra asked.

He said that the BJD and its leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have been constantly demanding Special Category Status for Odisha over the past two decades.

“The four and a half crore people of Odisha are hopeful that the state will be provided Special Category Status but it hasn’t happened so far in this Budget,” the BJD peader said.

Patra pointed out that Odisha is the economic backbone of this nation. “Our coal, our iron ore, our minerals fuel India’s progress—yet when Odisha asks for its fair share, this government turns its back. We suffer cyclones and natural disasters—year after year—yet Delhi refuses to recognize our pain,” he said.

He also took a pot shot at the government and said that this budget showers favors on some, ignores others, and treats Odisha like an afterthought.

“Is Odisha only good enough to extract mines, minerals, coal and wealth from, but not worthy of support for special category state status? Odisha’s resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked,” he said.

“If we expect our state to rebuild after every catastrophe, while continuing to fuel India’s growth, then we must ensure it receives the support it deserves.The government must not turn its back on Odisha,” the BJD leader urged.

He further said that this is the moment for decisive action. “Please provide Special Category State Status to Odisha,” Patra added.