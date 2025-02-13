Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJD RS MP Patra Demands Special Status Category For Odisha, Says Government Must Not Turn Its Back

On the last day of Budget Session on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra demanded a special status category for Odisha, saying the state's resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked, and the central government must not turn its back on Odisha.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
BJD RS MP Patra Demands Special Status Category For Odisha, Says Government Must Not Turn Its Back

On the last day of Budget Session, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra demanded a special status category for Odisha


On the last day of Budget Session on Thursday, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra demanded a special status category for Odisha, saying the state’s resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked, and the central government must not turn its back on Odisha.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Patra said, “I stand here today not just as a representative of Odisha, but as the voice of a state that has been abandoned by this Union Budget! This is not just neglect—this is an affront to four and half crore people of Odisha.”

He reminded the Upper House that the Odisha BJP in its 2014 election manifesto’s promised Special Category Status for Odisha.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Eleven years later, where is that promise? Where is that status? Where is the justice?” Patra asked.

He said that the BJD and its leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have been constantly demanding Special Category Status for Odisha over the past two decades.

“The four and a half crore people of Odisha are hopeful that the state will be provided Special Category Status but it hasn’t happened so far in this Budget,” the BJD peader said.

Patra pointed out that Odisha is the economic backbone of this nation. “Our coal, our iron ore, our minerals fuel India’s progress—yet when Odisha asks for its fair share, this government turns its back. We suffer cyclones and natural disasters—year after year—yet Delhi refuses to recognize our pain,” he said.

He also took a pot shot at the government and said that this budget showers favors on some, ignores others, and treats Odisha like an afterthought.

“Is Odisha only good enough to extract mines, minerals, coal and wealth from, but not worthy of support for special category state status? Odisha’s resilience must be rewarded, not overlooked,” he said.

“If we expect our state to rebuild after every catastrophe, while continuing to fuel India’s growth, then we must ensure it receives the support it deserves.The government must not turn its back on Odisha,” the BJD leader urged.

He further said that this is the moment for decisive action. “Please provide Special Category State Status to Odisha,” Patra added.

Filed under

odisha Special Status Category

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Gurudwaras, Temples Next’: Opposition Slam Government Over Waqf Bill Report; Accuses It Of Land Takeover

‘Gurudwaras, Temples Next’: Opposition Slam Government Over Waqf Bill Report; Accuses It Of Land Takeover

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif On His Two-day Visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif On His Two-day Visit

Vivek Oberoi Visits MahaKumbh 2025 With Family, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Vivek Oberoi Visits MahaKumbh 2025 With Family, Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

Tripura To Improve Connectivity With Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Paradip Through Inland Waterways

Tripura To Improve Connectivity With Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Paradip Through Inland Waterways

JPMorgan Chase Announces Layoffs In February, More Job Cuts Expected Throughout 2025

JPMorgan Chase Announces Layoffs In February, More Job Cuts Expected Throughout 2025

Entertainment

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter Series

Good News For All Twilight Fans As Taylor Lautner Returns With A New Werewolf Hunter

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing Incident

Why Is Kanye West Getting Sued Again? Rapper In Legal Trouble Due To This Disturbing

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

How Much Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Per Movie And Show? Everything Decoded

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On Parents Resurfaces Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s Row

Yeh Ma Baap Ki Kabaddi Dekh Ke So Jaate Hein: Kapil Sharma’s Nasty Joke On

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox