BJP Accuses Congress Of Misusing Waqf Boards Ahead Of Public Awareness Drive

A day before launching a nationwide awareness campaign for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, senior BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of turning Waqf boards into hubs of corruption and land grabbing.

BJP Charts Outreach Strategy on Waqf Reforms

Speaking at a workshop in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal alleged that Congress governments had enabled the misuse of Waqf properties by corrupt caretakers. “The Congress turned Waqf boards into loot boards,” he said, adding that large-scale encroachments and unauthorized transactions were carried out under political protection.

Referring to the Sachar Committee report, Agrawal claimed that Waqf assets should have generated ₹12,000 crore annually in 2006 but brought in only ₹163 crore. He accused the Congress of violating constitutional rights by allowing Waqf boards to take over private land without due process.

He further stated that the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, brought by the Modi government, puts an end to such practices by enforcing transparency and proper land records. The Act also aims to safeguard individual rights, especially for weaker sections.

Other BJP leaders echoed this sentiment. Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak accused the Congress of exploiting Muslims for political gains while neglecting real development. BJP’s UP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary emphasized that the reforms would bring accountability and inclusivity, while state general secretary Dharampal Singh said the BJP was committed to countering misinformation with facts.

