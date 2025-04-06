Home
BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a Hoax

Tensions flared in Kolkata as the BJP accused the ruling TMC of orchestrating targeted violence against Ram Navami devotees, a claim swiftly denied by the Kolkata Police. As political blame games erupted, questions loomed over the true sequence of events in Park Circus.

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a Hoax

BJP alleges TMC-backed violence against Ram Navami devotees in Kolkata; police deny claims, sparking a political showdown.


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating targeted violence against Hindu devotees participating in a Ram Navami procession in Kolkata. The party claimed that devotees were attacked and their vehicles vandalized. However, the Kolkata Police refuted these allegations, asserting that no such procession took place in the Park Circus area.

BJP Alleges Targeted Violence on Ram Navami Devotees

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar alleged that Hindu devotees were “savagely attacked” while returning from a Ram Navami procession in the Park Circus Seven Point area.

“Stones rained down on vehicles just for carrying saffron flags. Windshields shattered. Chaos unleashed. This wasn’t random—it was targeted violence. And where was the police? Right there. Watching. Silent. Spineless,” Majumdar said.

The West Bengal BJP also shared a purported video of the alleged incident, claiming that despite the presence of law enforcement officers, no action was taken.

“Mamata Banerjee’s long-standing wish seems to have come true. In the heart of Kolkata—at Park Circus—vehicles belonging to Ram Navami devotees were attacked and vandalized during a religious procession. Despite a heavy police presence, no action was taken,” the party stated on social media.

Kolkata Police Refutes Claims of Attack on Ram Navami Devotees

Contradicting the BJP’s claims, Kolkata Police stated that no permission had been granted for any rally in the area and that no Ram Navami procession had taken place there.

“With reference to an alleged incident at Park Circus, it is clarified that no permission was taken for any procession, nor did any such movement occur in the area. Upon receiving information about damage to a vehicle, police intervened promptly to restore order. A case is being registered to investigate the matter. The public is advised not to heed any rumours,” Kolkata Police tweeted.

The police further asserted that all Ram Navami processions across West Bengal were largely peaceful.

TMC Accuses BJP of Aggressive Displays

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of using Ram Navami celebrations as a platform for aggression and questioned the alleged brandishing of weapons during rallies. Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh challenged the BJP’s approach and urged that the festival be celebrated in line with Bengal’s cultural traditions.

“Which version of the Ramayana endorses such conduct? Celebrations should reflect the culture and customs of Bengal, not aggressive displays,” Ghosh stated.

