Sunday, June 1, 2025
  BJP Alleges Kerala CM's Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested 'Pak Spy' Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur

BJP Alleges Kerala CM’s Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested ‘Pak Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur

The Kerala Tourism Department is yet to respond to the political row over the controversial trip.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law, P.A. Mohammed Riyas, claiming that he facilitated the Kerala visit of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested on charges of espionage for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).


BJP leader and former state president K. Surendran alleged that Malhotra’s trip to Kannur was sponsored by the Kerala Tourism Department, which is headed by Riyas, the state’s Tourism Minister. He raised concerns over the purpose and implications of hosting someone now accused of national security violations.

“Pak-Spy Jyoti Malhotra’s Kannur trip was sponsored by Kerala Tourism, run by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law. Who did she meet? Where did she go? What’s the real agenda? Why is Kerala rolling out red carpets for a Pak-linked spy?” Surendran questioned in a post on X.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber from Hisar, ran a travel channel named Travel with JO. She was arrested recently under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigating agencies allege she was in direct contact with the ISI and passed on sensitive information. She reportedly made frequent visits to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and even travelled to Pakistan on two occasions.

A viral video shows Malhotra walking through Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar under armed escort, further intensifying suspicions about her alleged links with Pakistani intelligence. She was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on May 26.

Political Row Brews in Kerala

The BJP’s accusations have added a sharp political dimension to the ongoing espionage investigation. Linking a state-sponsored tourism initiative to a national security case, the party is demanding clarity on how and why Malhotra was invited to Kerala and whether due diligence was conducted.

As of now, the Kerala Tourism Department and Minister Riyas have not issued any official response to the allegations.

With the Opposition turning up the heat, the controversy is likely to trigger further debate in Kerala’s political landscape, especially with Chief Minister Vijayan’s family now being drawn into a sensitive national security issue.

