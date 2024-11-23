Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
BJP And NCP Celebrate Big Wins In Pimpri-Chinchwad And Maval Seats

In a stunning development, BJP candidates in Pimpri-Chinchwad celebrated an emphatic victory, pulling a huge lead in their seats, contrary to predictions of a neck-and-neck battle.

BJP And NCP Celebrate Big Wins In Pimpri-Chinchwad And Maval Seats

In a stunning development, BJP candidates in Pimpri-Chinchwad celebrated an emphatic victory, pulling a huge lead in their seats, contrary to predictions of a neck-and-neck battle. NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who is a crucial part of the Mahayuti alliance, too had a good day, with major victories both in Pimpri and the remote Maval seat in Pune’s rural belt.

Shankar Jagtap’s Historic Win in Chinchwad

Shankar Jagtap created history by winning the Chinchwad Assembly seat with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes. In his maiden assembly polls, Jagtap bagged 2,35,323 votes, while his rival NCP (SP) candidate Rahul Kalate could garner only 1,31,458 votes. This has opened a new milestone in Pimpri-Chinchwad electoral history as Jagtap won with a margin of 1,03,865 votes.

“Shankar Jagtap has set a new record. No candidate in the history of Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly elections has won by such a huge margin,” said political analyst Avinash Chilekar.

Legacy of the Jagtap Family

The Jagtap family has been ruling the Chinchwad seat for long. Shankar’s elder brother, Laxman Jagtap, had held the seat for three successive terms. Following Laxman’s demise, his wife, Ashwini Jagtap, won the by-election in 2023, and now Shankar Jagtap carried the family legacy forward with an easy win.

Rahul Kalate’s Failures and Mishaps

Kalate, who contested for the third time, was looking forward to a rally led by Sharad Pawar to boost his chances. However, his late announcement as the candidate and limited time to campaign were not exactly helping him touch voters with greater ease.

Mahesh Landge Wins Bhosari

In Bhosari, BJP candidate Mahesh Landge defeated the NCP (SP) candidate, Ajit Gavhane, by a margin of 63,275 votes to record his third consecutive win. Meanwhile, Landge polled 2,13,624 votes, and Gavhane, campaigning for the first time in assembly elections, received 1,49,859 votes. Both candidates had fewer campaigning opportunities since there is not much of a lead time before the declaration of candidates.

BJP Strategy Underpins Success

BJP has emerged victorious in the polls in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Maval on strategic planning and committed party workforce. BJP’s Mahesh Kulkarni credited their success to diligent groundwork and effective communication to voters about the initiatives taken by the government. He emphasized that the rallies led by Mahayuti leaders also played a crucial role in winning voter support.

NCP Win in Pimpri Reserved Seat

Anna Bansode of the NCP won comfortably from Pimpri reserved seat with 1,09,239 votes, leaving a margin of 35,624 votes. Bansode had opposition from his former party’s corporators but nonetheless emerged victorious, and Shiv Sena failed in its attempt at the seat.

NCP’s Sunil Shelke Emerges Winner in Maval Seat with Huge Margin

In Maval, NCP’s Sunil Shelke triumphed in a heated contest, winning by a massive margin of 1,08,565 votes. Shelke secured 1,91,255 votes, while his rival, independent candidate Bapu Begde, received 82,690 votes. Despite opposition from BJP, Shelke’s victory underscored the strength of his support base.

The Impact of Government Schemes

NCP leader Yogesh Behl acknowledged that the win was largely due to a few of the government’s initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, free education for girls, and programs for farmers. These were the main reasons why the Mahayuti alliance performed incredibly well.

“It was a strong team effort in the Mahayuti alliance. The victory margin is larger than expected, but it reflects the collective effort of all Mahayuti candidates,” said Behl. BJP’s Kulkarni shared similar views, attributing their success to the nonstop work of party cadres in spreading government schemes, which immensely affected voters.

