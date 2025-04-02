‘BJP Brought Waqf Bill To Hide Its Failure’: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At Waqf Amendment Bill And BJP

The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground of heated arguments, sarcasm, and strong political statements on Wednesday as the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled. Political leaders, especially from the opposition, firmly rejected the bill, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using it for political polarization.

The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground of heated arguments and political statements as the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled.

The Lok Sabha turned into a battleground of heated arguments, sarcasm, and strong political statements on Wednesday as the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled. Political leaders, especially from the opposition, firmly rejected the bill, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using it for political polarization.

One of the strongest voices against the bill came from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who launched a scathing attack on the BJP, claiming that the bill was designed to create division rather than serve the people.

Sarcasm and Sharp Exchanges Between Akhilesh Yadav and Amit Shah

The debate took a sarcastic turn when Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP for not appointing a national party president. He remarked, “The world’s largest party has not been able to pick its national president.”

His comment quickly drew a sharp response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who retaliated by highlighting the opposition’s reliance on family-based leadership. Shah quipped, “All these parties (opposition) have to choose their national president from family members. So, they won’t have any delay. I say it to you (Akhilesh Yadav), you are the president for the next 25 years. On the other hand, BJP has to choose its president from the masses.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This exchange fueled further tension in the House, with members from both sides reacting to the remarks.

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Using the Bill to Cover Up Failures

As the debate intensified, Akhilesh Yadav rejected the Waqf Amendment Bill outright, stating that whenever the BJP introduces a new Bill, it is often a diversionary tactic to hide its failures.

“Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up…”

Yadav further criticized the government’s handling of missing persons during the Kumbh Mela, questioning the lack of transparency in reporting the status of around 1,000 missing Hindus.

“Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet…”

He also took aim at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, questioning the government’s silence on territorial disputes with China, “Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought…”

‘Why Push the Bill When Most Political Parties Oppose It?’ Asks Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav did not stop at attacking the BJP’s intentions behind the Bill but also questioned the government’s insistence on passing it despite widespread opposition. “When most political parties in the country are against the Waqf Bill, why is the government pushing it forward? Why insist on passing it despite opposition?”

He accused the BJP of using the Bill as part of a larger communal strategy, stating that millions of people could lose their homes and businesses as a result.

“This is a conspiracy to snatch homes and shops from crores of people in the country. When most political parties in the country are not in favor of it, there is no need to bring it.”

Calling the Waqf Amendment Bill a new form of BJP’s communal politics, Yadav alleged, “The Waqf Bill is a new form of BJP’s communal politics.”

What’s Next for the Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill?

Despite the strong opposition from several political parties, the government is determined to move ahead with the Bill, arguing that it aims to streamline and regulate Waqf properties fairly.

As debates continue, it remains to be seen whether the Bill will pass smoothly or face more hurdles in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have made it clear that they will continue to challenge the Bill both inside and outside Parliament.

This latest political clash reflects the deepening divide between the ruling BJP and the opposition, with the Waqf Amendment Bill becoming yet another flashpoint in India’s heated political landscape.