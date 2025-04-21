BJP Calls Kerala’s LDF Rule A ‘Lost Decade’, UDF Joins Chorus Of Criticism

Echoing similar sentiments, the UDF has announced a boycott of the LDF’s anniversary celebrations, except for development-related events that involve its local body representatives.

As the Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, kicks off month-long celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of its second term, fierce criticism has erupted from opposition parties. Both the BJP and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have labelled the celebrations “misplaced,” accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of misgovernance and financial mismanagement.

BJP’s Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched a scathing attack on the LDF through a Facebook post on Sunday. He described the LDF’s 10-year tenure as a “lost decade” and called Vijayan’s leadership record “abysmal.”

“The Kerala government has gone bankrupt, surviving solely on borrowings. It is unable to pay even basic wages and pensions, including to ASHA workers. There are no new investments or funds for infrastructure. Whatever progress Kerala sees today is due to the Modi government,” Chandrasekhar alleged.

He further criticized the CM for “peddling imaginary narratives” about the Sangh Parivar and communalism, instead of addressing the real issues facing the state. “But the people of Kerala are ready to give him a resounding reply,” he said.

UDF Boycotts LDF Anniversary Events

Echoing similar sentiments, the UDF has announced a boycott of the LDF’s anniversary celebrations, except for development-related events that involve its local body representatives. UDF leaders accused the Left government of pushing the state into a “debt trap” and failing to address the needs of marginalized communities, especially ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“There is no moral right for this government to celebrate. The second term has been marked by neglect and extravagance,” UDF leaders said in a joint statement. They also alleged that the government spent ₹15 crore on billboards prominently featuring only CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while critical issues such as unpaid wages and lack of welfare support remain unresolved.

Celebrations Amid Crisis?

The LDF’s month-long celebrations, which will include both district- and state-level events until May 23, have become a political flashpoint. While the government defends its record and showcases development projects, the opposition is sharpening its attack on what it calls a disconnect from ground realities.

